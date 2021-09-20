Hacks’ Jean Smart wins Emmy for Best Actress – The Hollywood Reporter





Jean Smart won the Emmy Award for Leading Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in Hacks. Smart beat other nominees Tracee Ellis Ross (blackish), Allison Janney (Mom), Aidy Bryant (Acute) and Kaley Cuoco (The stewardess). At 70, Smart is one of the oldest category winners in Emmy history, just a year after Catherine O’Hara, then 66, won the award for her role in Schitt Creek. Accepting the award after a standing ovation from the award-giving audience, Smart first congratulated her Easttown mare cast and crew before paying tribute to her late husband, Richard Gilliland. “I must say hello to my late husband, who passed away six months yesterday. I wouldn’t be here without him, without him putting his career on hold so that I can take advantage of all the incredible opportunities that I have, ”said Smart, also thanking his two children for being“ very courageous individuals in their career. own right. “ Smart then thanked Hacks‘Emmy-winning writers Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, especially congratulating Aniello and Downs on their recent nuptials. “Hacks was such a thrill… I read this and said I have to do it, ”said Smart of the series, which by its victory had already won three honors. The four-time Emmy winner also showed his appreciation for co-star Hannah Einbinder, noting, “I couldn’t have asked for a better person to bounce it all off every day. She’s a precious human being. To end her speech. , Smart congratulated the Hacks the cast and crew for being “so creative, brave and wonderful” for getting through the pandemic. Speaking to the press after his Emmy win, Smart acknowledged how so much this honor meant in the midst of a pandemic, at a time “when it’s nice to make people smile and laugh.” “When you do something that’s supposed to be entertaining like that, that’s the whole audience reaction, it’s kind of like being on stage. That’s what you live for, how you affect people. It was more than we could have expected, ”added Smart. Reflecting on what her husband would think of his victory, Smart said: “He would be very happy for me.” She added that she was particularly touched to have won for a series she was honored to be a part of. “To be rewarded for something that you are particularly proud of is really nice. If you did something that you thought was pretty good and didn’t feel like it was your best and that you were being rewarded for it, it wouldn’t be that good. But to be really proud of something and then to be honored for it is very special. The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday, returning to an in-person show after last year’s largely virtual and no-audience celebration. Cedric the Entertainer hosted the Television Academy Honors, which aired on CBS from the LA Live outdoor platform in downtown Los Angeles.

