RuPaul sets Emmy record for most wins by a black artist – The Hollywood Reporter





TV Academy voters on Sunday sent a special message to RuPaul: “Shantay, you are staying in the history books.” VH1 RuPaul’s Drag Race won a trophy for an outstanding competitive program on tonight’s TV show, a victory that gives RuPaul an 11th Emmy and solidifies his place as the most decorated black artist in Emmy history. During the show’s acceptance speech, Ru made no mention of the historic victory. Instead, he thanked the Academy, Viacom and CBS and “all of you wonderful people here tonight”. “Really thank you to all of our lovely kids on our show around the world,” he continued. “You know they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life [that was more difficult this year]. It’s for you and for the kids watching. Come to Mama Ru. Prior to the show, the longtime show’s creator, executive producer and host was tied with industry veteran Donald A. Morgan with 10 Emmy awards from 19 nominations across all categories including cinematography ( Netflix’s The ranch) and the direction of lighting (ABC Home improvement). With a victory on Sunday, the World of Wonder produced RuPaul’s Drag Race wins her fourth consecutive Emmy award for her outstanding competition program. Other nominees in the category included Netflix I have arrived!, CBS ‘ Fantastic race, NBC The voice and Bravo Top chef. RuPaul’s transport Emmy in 2021 also included material for the host as well as an unstructured reality program for the Drag race companion RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked of which he is executive producer. His victory in the host category earned him a sixth consecutive Emmy Award in that category, a distinction that has already cemented another place in the history books as he previously surpassed Survivor Jeff Probst as host of the most decorated competition program. Ru’s historic turning point came during a TV show, hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer, which already featured a banner year for diversity. As previously reported, artists of color make up 44% of the 73rd Emmy Award nominations, including half of the spots in the lead dramatic actor and actress races. Additionally, the five nominees for the reality / contest series included people of color including RuPaul, Strange eye Karamo Brown and Tan France, It’s nailed down Nicole Byer, Shark tank Daymond John and Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi. By TV Academy website, the full list of RuPaul’s Emmy wins is below. 2021 Exceptional host for a reality or competition program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 / World of Wonders Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (RuPaul Charles, executive producer)

VH1 / World of Wonders Exceptional competition program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race (RuPaul Charles, executive producer)

VH1 / World of Wonders 2020 Exceptional host for a reality or competition program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods. Exceptional competition program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race (RuPaul Charles, executive producer)

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods. 2019 Exceptional host for a reality or competition program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods. Exceptional competition program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race (RuPaul Charles, executive producer)

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods. 2018 Exceptional host for a reality or competition-reality program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods. Outstanding Reality Competition Program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race (RuPaul Charles, executive producer)

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods. 2017 Exceptional host for a reality or competition-reality program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 / World of Wonder Prods. 2016 Exceptional host for a reality or competition-reality program – Winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Logo / World of Wonder Prods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/rupaul-emmy-record-most-wins-black-performer-1235015916/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos