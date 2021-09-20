Emmys Latest: Gillian Anderson Wins Supporting Actor Role

The latest information on the Los Angeles Emmy Awards (all local times):

5:50 p.m.

Gillian Anderson turned the Iron Lady into a Gold Emmy.

Anderson won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Sunday night for playing British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown.

It was already the third Emmy of the evening for the Netflix show, whose winners accept their prizes at a viewing night in London.

And it was the second career Emmy for Anderson, who won his first 24 years ago for The X-Files.

She beat her fellow The Crown, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell, as well as Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Aunjanue Ellis, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley.

___

5:30 p.m.

Easttown’s sidekick and best friend each won an Emmy.

Evan Peters won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for HBO Mare of Easttown on Sunday night, and Julianne Nicholson took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for the series.

Nicholson won for playing the best friend of the main character of Kate Winslets, a Pennsylvania detective trying to solve a murder amid struggles with family and friends.

Peters won for playing the partner Winslets.

The two praised the star of the show from the stage.

Dude, you’re good at acting, Nicholson told Winslet.

It was the first Emmy, and the first nomination, for Peters and Nicholson.

___

5:20 p.m.

Brett Goldstein dominated his teammates at the Emmys.

Goldstein won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Ted Lasso, which had four nominees in the category.

This casting made me sick, they’re so good, Goldstein said.

With her victory, Ted Lasso won the first two Emmys of the evening, with Hannah Waddingham winning Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

This is the first Emmy for Goldstein, and comes for her first nomination.

He beat his castmates Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift as well as Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson and Paul Reiser.

___

5:15 p.m.

Hannah Waddingham and Ted Lasso won the evening’s first Emmy.

Waddingham won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday for the Apple TV + series, which could be a big night.

Waddingham screamed with joy when she reached the stage.

Jason, you changed my life with it, she told show star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis.

Waddingham plays the owner of an English football team who hires the main American character to crush him on Ted Lasso.

She beat her castmate Juno Temple, along with Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Hannah Einbinder and Rosie Perez.

___

5 p.m. 10 p.m.

Host Cedric the Entertainer, LL Cool J and a group of audience members opened the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards with a hip-hop tribute to television.

Cedric presented the CBS telecast on Sunday night saying it would be anything but moderate, and began a cheerful declaration of his love for television on the tune of Biz Markies Just a Friend.

TV, you got what I need, would you say it’s just a friend, the host sang.

The show looks a lot more like a traditional awards show than last year’s Audible Pandemmies, but is still seriously reduced, held in a tent in downtown Los Angeles.

Favorite parties include Netflix drama The Crown and Apple TV + comedy Ted Lasso.

___

1:00 p.m.

Emmy Award host Cedric the Entertainer and show producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some.

This includes Netflix drama The Crown and Apple TV + comedy Ted Lasso. Each is considered a Sunday favorite for Best Series honors in their respective categories, and their castings have received loads of nominations.

More than the shows would benefit. Wins in the Best Drama and Comedy Series categories would mark a first for streaming services and further strengthen their growing dominance, much to the chagrin of competitors.