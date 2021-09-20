Entertainment
How COVID-19 affected the 2021 Emmy Awards show – The Hollywood Reporter
The 2021 Emmys have taken great care to be COVID compliant, requiring attendees to be vaccinated and present negative test results, and the location of the awards show has even been moved to the event deck in LA. Live from its longtime Microsoft Theater location in the hopes the technically outdoor location would allow for better social distancing.
But very little time was wasted in televising before the frame was tackled – and questioned. Seth Rogen, presenting the evening’s first trophy for the supporting actress in a comedy series, said, “There are far too many of us in this little room. They said it was outside. It’s not. ”He added,“ They lied to us. We’re in a tightly sealed tent right now. I wouldn’t have come to this. Why is there a roof? … I went from wiping my groceries to Paul Bettany to sneezing in his face.It’s a big week.
Sunday night’s broadcast marked the second Emmy Awards to be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2020, host Jimmy Kimmel faced an empty Staples Center as producers struggled to organize over 130 live streams to wrap up nominees from hotels, homes and parties in locations across LA. in New York via Toronto. A year later, thanks to widespread vaccine distribution, strict protocols and rapid on-site PCR testing, the Television Academy was able to open the show to many more in-person attendees.
Rather than hosting the telecast at a location like Staples or his usual home at the Microsoft Theater, organizers have remodeled the LA Live event platform into the headquarters of the Emmy Awards. An air-conditioned, tented structure welcomed participants in a gala-style format with tables rather than rows of individual seats. The setting, according to the Television Academy, was designed as a way to accommodate more socially distant seats and keep applicants in groups.
Although there were guests in attendance, the crowd was not comparable to the roughly 7,000 who can usually fill the Microsoft Theater. Invitations were reduced to keep rosters below a “normal” year, meaning nominated teams of three or more were limited to a maximum of four tickets per nomination. Host Cedric the Entertainer countered Rogen’s comments after the commercial break and said that “it feels good” to be in the room, with a group of people who have gone through all COVID-19 protocols. “We are all vaxxed,” he said. “I was vaxxed and I didn’t have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin.”
Nonetheless, travel is still affected by restrictions related to the pandemic, particularly international travel, so remote locations have once again proven to be a solid workaround. Soho House in London hosted an evening of satellite viewing for The crown. Nominees like Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Emerald Fennell, Emma Corrin, Robert Fox, Suzanne Mackie, Jessica Hobbs and Oona O’Beirn have participated on behalf of the Netflix drama series.
Those who watched the pre-show streams and broadcasts may also have noticed fewer reporters on the red carpet. The TV Academy has cut down on accredited media as another protocol to keep capacity tight. Major broadcasters and only a handful of print journalists were allowed to report live on Sunday’s show. “The health and safety of our candidates is of paramount importance,” TV Academy said in a statement in August when the revamped plans were unveiled.
Less body and press led to a more low-key entry for some.
“It’s strangely calm” The Crown star Josh O’Connor told E! Press host Karamo Brown on the mat. “That was not the case at the Met [Gala, which took place in New York last Monday]. It’s so nice to be with other people in our industry. … It’s nice to be together with everyone.
Inside, the energy was amplified with a surprise musical number to kick off the show. The first winner, Julianne Nicholson, said backstage that she was having a great time. “The atmosphere is really happy, festive and upbeat,” said the Easttown mare winner. “People feel like they’re all there to support and encourage each other. Cedric does a great job – that opening song was such a surprise. Seth Rogen, I’m having a blast.
The protocols somewhat inspired Ken Jeong, doctor turned actor. He was due to present the Variety Sketch Series trophy, and when it was announced to be off the stage, Jeong did not show up. “Embarrassing,” announcer MC Lyte said to kick off. After the nominees were announced, MC Lyte called him again and when he didn’t show up the shot moved from the stage outside the tent where Jeong was stuck in a showdown with the security.
“I didn’t have four booster shots to deliver at a distance,” Jeong said, before joking, “Headshots are always the right benchmark.” The security guard didn’t want to move, so Jeong offered a peek inside his bag. The warden reached out and produced a prescription vial that said ivermectin, the controversial drug used for parasitic illnesses some use for COVID-19.
“This ivermectin is not mine,” he said. “It’s a leftover from my Joe Rogan loot bag.”
