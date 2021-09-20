Ewan McGregor wins 2021 Emmy Awards for lead actor in limited series – deadline





After being nominated four times since 1997, Ewan McGregor is now an Emmy Award winner, converting his last mention to a Golden Statue for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film in Halston. The Netflix limited series on the famous American fashion designer has given the Scottish actor some of the best opinions of his career. Accept her award tonight after exuberant acceptance speech from fellow Brit Kate Winslet for her Easttown mare win, McGregor joked, “It’s pretty hard chasing you, Kate.” Thanks to Ryan Murphy for “defending Halston and bring it to Netflix. McGregor also noted, “like so many people, we’ve been through the pandemic in New York” and thanked the crew for their “professionalism and passion; you kept us all safe. In addition, to executive producer Christine Vachon of Killer Films, and in reference to the years 1998 Golden velvetMcGregor added: “I hope it won’t be another 20 years before we get back to work together.” Related story Emmys Remember Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams, three excerpts from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”; Michael Constantine among the forgotten Halston brings to screen the tumultuous rise and fall of fashion icon Roy Halston Frowick. Directed and produced by Daniel Minahan, it follows the legendary fashion designer as he uses his unique and coined name in a global fashion empire synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era in which he lives in, the 1970s and 1980s. York – until a hostile takeover forced him to fight for control of his most valuable asset, the name Halston himself. It was a competitive category with WandaVisionit’s Paul Bettany, The defeatby Hugh Grant and Hamiltonby Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. McGregor’s previous Emmy nominations were in 2017 for the lead actor in a limited series or movie for Fargo, and to tell Highlands: the wild heart of Scotland; and as a guest actor on IS in 1997. On McGregor’s bridge stands Guillermo del Toro Pinocchio as well as the Lucasfilm series Obi wan kenobi for Disney Plus, reprising the eponymous role he originally played in Star wars characteristics The phantom menace, attack of the clones and Revenge of the Sith. McGregor is also an executive producer.

