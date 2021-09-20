Wild, Crazy Week Gets A Hollywood Ending

ANGELS Now that’s how you end up!

No, I’m not just talking about actual play, although Dak Prescott and the offense found a way to move the ball just far enough to get in range for Greg Zuerlein to win.

It was a crazy game with a lot of ups and downs, and this time the Cowboys emerged victorious on Sunday.

Tied victory in one of the craziest weeks I can remember here covering this team for over two decades.

If a Hollywood filmmaker wanted to write a screenplay, describing a week in the life of an NFL football team, the Cowboys wrote it for them that week.

And we’re not talking about your average week just going behind the scenes to check out a few practices, coach meetings, and maybe some injury news.

No, let’s really give them a script that no one would believe.

For example, let’s take your two best pass rushers and put one of them Randy Gregory – on the COVID-19 roster and get him out of the game. And then the other, DeMarcus Lawrence, arguably your best defensive player. , he will break his foot IN PRACTICE and be absent for two months.

Let’s see, we’ll take another starting defender, Donovan Wilson, and he’ll worsen a groin injury again that will keep him out of the game.

There will be an abnormal injury in training for Leon Lett, one of the team’s friendliest coaches and former players, who will send him to surgery and away from the team for a while.

Further accidental injuries in training saw safety Damontae Kazee collide with rookie receiver Osirus Mitchell, forcing the two to leave training. Kazee did not have a serious hip injury, but Mitchell is out for 3-6 weeks with a sprained foot.

And then, if that’s not enough, the Cowboys saw one of their teammates, Ty Nsekhe, leave training with a heat-related body cramp that sent him to the hospital overnight.

And that was it before the game!

So what we saw on the pitch at SoFI Stadium was just the culmination of a week filled with challenges, setbacks, and all that could turn out to be a distraction.

But somehow the Cowboys just found a way. They found a way to stay focused and hit full blast from the first kick. The first dive was a thing of beauty, showing just how genius of a caller Kellen Moore can be and how good Dak Prescott can be when running the show.

The Cowboys were on fire, building a 14-3 lead, which makes us all in the press gallery start to wonder how dynamic this offense is going to be this year.

And think … that they wouldn’t score another touchdown. And would get six more points. And on top of that, always winning?

No, I wouldn’t have taken that bet. I would have attributed it to the week which was just another way for the Cowboys to end up on the wrong side of bad luck.

But this team didn’t come out like that.

Credit the defense for something we haven’t talked about much here for having answered the call time and time again. Think about what they did. They lost their two starting pass throwers this week and, on the fly, created a game plan that prompted Micah Parsons to rush the passer, using both Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch in the middle.

I’ll be honest, I wasn’t really crazy about the movement and still don’t know if I like it. Parsons is so dynamic and can help this team the most if he’s in the middle of the field.

But as the game progressed he improved a bit as he got off the edge. He was starting to get under pressure, winning those 1v1 battles and eventually you thought he might go home and get fired. In the end, he arguably made the game of the game with his 18-yard sack from Justin Herbert, who was taught to throw the ball. And he tried, but Parsons faced him so quickly that he just didn’t have time to react.

And with Parsons rushing at the passer, Jaylon and LVE went back to their usual places and looked as beautiful as we’ve seen them both in a while.

Despite all the bullshit Jaylon gets from fans and the media, he responded well on Sunday. It was probably one of his best games as he helped the defense off the field in some key third down saves and he was physical in the running game.

You don’t consider Jaylon Smith to be in the “Next Man Up” category, but he was. Just like Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker, who consolidated the safety position, as did Kazee, who made a decisive choice in the end zone.

It’s been two weeks in a row that Kazee made a turnaround near the goal line to save a touchdown. He forced a key fumble against Tampa Bay to give them a chance to win this game.

And let’s actually come back to that game in Tampa because I really believe that game played a role in the outcome of this one.

Now we do not need to resume the whole debate on “moral victory”. But I will never change my position that winning or losing circumstances can help build morale and confidence. There are things you can take, even in a loss to defending champions and Tom Brady, and apply them to next week.

This is exactly what the Cowboys did. They didn’t celebrate their loss to the Bucs because it was close, but instead took the positives and carried them over to this week.

They realized that this attack had a lot of weapons and could move the ball in different ways. They have realized that the defense can fly to the ball and get turnovers, especially when supported by their goal line.

They also realized that Greg Zuerlein, despite his earlier misfires in the Tampa game, could score a field goal in the dying moments of the game.

No, they didn’t win this game, but somehow they figured out how to win.