Samantha Akkineni responds to Priyanka Chopra’s appreciation tweet for ‘KVRK’

Bollywood’s much loved Priyanka Chopra recently listened to the songTwo two two from the next film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KVRK). Expressing her love for the song, she also praised the team for their work. The upcoming film will feature fan favorites Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Samantha Akkineni responded to Priyanka Chopra’s appreciation for song from her upcoming film

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter account on Sunday and shared the new song fromKaathu Vaakula Render Kaadhal, titleTwo Two Two.She praised the number and praised the team behind the film. She wrote: “Love it! Bravo @anirudhofficial & @VigneshShivN Also happy birthday Vignesh. Congratulations to the #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal team @VijaySethuOffl #Nayanthara @ Samanthaprabhu2”. Her tweet caught the attention of Samantha Akkineni, who immediately responded to the Bollywood star’s post. She mentioned that Chopra’s words were a great encouragement to the team and thanked her.

Read the tweets here

Samantha Akkineni recently spoke to Pinkvilla and deepened her experience working with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi for the trio’s upcoming film. She mentioned that it was “great” to work with the duo and also mentioned that audiences would love the movie and be “hooked” to it from start to finish.

Samantha Akkineni recently made headlines after winning Best Actress for her 2019 filmOh! Babeat the South Indian International Movie Awards. The film was a fantasy comedy starring Samantha Akkineni and Lakshmi in the lead roles. The film revolves around a woman in her 70s who ends up in the body of a 24-year-old woman after she gets clicked on a photo of her in a mysterious photo studio. The film also featured Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Sajja Teja, Pragathi and Urvashi.

TheMajili the actor also recently received a special gift from Kangana Ranaut ahead of his film’s release Thalaïvie. The gift consisted of a box containing a letter. The letter read: “Thalaiviii is about celebrating the invincible spirit of being a woman. We would like to salute the spirit within you that has made the impossible possible with your presence and your perseverance. Celebrating the ‘THALAIVII’ in you, we would like to introduce you to the favorite saris of the real Thalaivii Jayalalithaa from Kanchipuram. ” According to the note, the gift was a Kanchipuram sari.

Images: Instagram / @ samanthaprabhuoffy, Twitter / @ teampriyanka