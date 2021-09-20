Surroundings and attitude change towards sexual harassment in Hollywood

I want to make one thing clear: this article has nothing to do with the artistic validity of Entourage.

Created in 2004 by Doug Ellin (Phat Beach), the series follows the lavish lifestyles of actor Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier, Clickbait) and his three best friends. I enjoyed some aspects of the show like the hilarious relationship between Vincent and his older D-List actor brother Johnny Drama (Kevin Dillon, The Buddy Games). Still, I can’t help but feel guilty every time I watch an episode.

The entourage is a relic of the past. As a product of the early 2000s, the show, in the context of the current climate, appears to be an ancient cultural artefact. Let’s start with the show’s most glaring feature: its to throw. As Bill maher In other words, if you even suggested a show today about six people, all straight and white, the network would laugh at you out of the room and then cancel you on Twitter.

Beyond all-white distributions, audiences today have a long list of things they find unpleasant: misogynistic behavior, homophobic remarks, use of the r word. However, one theme stands out among the rest: sexual harassment.

Hostile work environments have been and continue to be a serious problem in Hollywood, as most recently demonstrated by the #MeToo movement. This is a reality that Entourage consistently portrays. Vincent’s agent Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven, Wisdom of the Crowd) is the main representative of this toxic side of the entertainment industry.

He told a coworker that she would look great with a ball gag in her mouth. He laments that he has to fire his assistant because Vincent’s manager, Eric (Kevin Connolly, Chick Fight) had sex with her, and when Eric protests, Ari compromises that he will sexually harass her until ‘she resigns. In a previous episode, he said to this same assistant: You fire a guy and you create a rival; you fire a wife and you create a housewife.

Taken out of context, these moments can seem like overt, satirical critiques of sexual harassment in Hollywood, ahead of their time, correctly portraying abusive executives as shady and perverted. However, when considering the tone, the weak satirical intention becomes evident.

Besides Aris’s domineering wife, Melissa (Perrey Reeves, Cosmic Sin), whose name we don’t learn until season eight, and Vincent’s uncompromising publicist Shauna (Debi Mazar, The Only Living Boy in New York), the women of Entourage serve as romantics. interests, without much personality or character beyond that.

Obviously, women, or anything that concerns them, are not at the heart of Entourage. More importantly, all derogatory remarks are delivered as one-off jokes. They all fit into the quick, colorless dialogue that is a huge part of the show’s comedy.

No character thinks twice after Ari blatantly flaunts his power over women. Therefore, Entourage should not be viewed as a commentary on sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, but rather as a meta-representation of it.

Entourage’s comparison to another HBO comedy that debuted 14 years later reveals how American society has evolved in its treatment of sexual harassment. Barry, created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, is also set in Los Angeles and on life in show business.

In the first season of Chapter Four: Commit to YOU, aspiring actress Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg, The Night House) meets a potential agent to prepare for an audition. He tells her, I’ve come to this point with a lot of my potential clients where I have a decision to make. Do I want to sign them, or do I want to fuck them?

Unlike Entourage, this scene isn’t played for fun. The line stays in the air as Sally’s demeanor changes from positive to frightened instantly. After Sally comes up with an answer about wanting to keep the relationship professional, the agent claims he was only joking, and Sally apologizes for making things awkward. Barry portrays sexual harassment from Sally’s perspective, and makes the audience feel sympathy for her and disgust for the agent.

At best, Entourage asks us to roll our eyes at Aris’ behavior and move on. At worst, it tries to poke fun at a serious and traumatic power imbalance.

Obviously, television is there for entertainment, but it can also be a useful tool to reflect culture. We can follow the growth in awareness of sexual harassment by comparing Entourage and Barry, and I’m sure we will be able to observe similar trends by comparing television today with television in the future.

