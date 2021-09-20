Entertainment
List of Emmy winners includes Jean Smart and “Ted Lasso” cast
List of top Emmy Award winners:
Comedy series: Ted Lasso.
Drama series: The Crown
Limited Edition: The Queen’s Gambit
Actress, Drama Series: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Actor, Drama Series: Josh OConnor, The Crown
Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks
Actor, comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown.
Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Ewan McGregor, Halston
Reality-competition program: RuPauls Drag Race
Writing, Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
Writing, Comedy Series: Hacks
Exceptional Variety Special (Pre-recorded): Hamilton
Outstanding Variety Special (Live): Stephen Colberts Election Night 2020: Democracys Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Previously announced winners:
Guest actor, drama series: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft County
Guest actress, drama series: Claire Foy, The Crown
TV Movie: Dolly Let’s Go Christmas on the Square
Guest actor, comedy series: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Guest actress, comedy series: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye
Unstructured Reality Program: RuPauls Drag Race: Untucked
