European fashion vs. Hollywood glamor





It was a two-city story, with the red carpet for this year’s Emmys stretching from London to Los Angeles with predictable fashion results. Guests of the American ceremony embraced Hollywood glamor, while the British outpost, populated by The crown cast, engaged in unbridled European experimentation. The Crowns Gillian Anderson as Chloe and Emma Corrin as Miu Miu at the Emmys in London. Credit:PA Well and really in the lead, non-binary actress Emma Corrin sprinted out of Princess Diana’s impending shadow in a potentially understated creation from the Miuccia Pradas label Miu Miu. On its own, the monastic column dress in a biscuit hue was an example of understated chic, but paired with a cap that could have been stolen from the ensemble. The handmaid’s tale and fingerless gloves with a deadly claw-shaped manicure, it was surprisingly original. Emmy and Corrins winner The crown co-star Gillian Anderson also entered neutral territory, with a cropped ivory gown by Chlo designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi, but across the Atlantic the preference was for the solid colors sampled in the spectrum of the rainbow, stopping at fluorescent shades for Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang and I can destroy yous Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers Cropped.

American Criminal Stories Sarah Paulson in voluminous Carolina Herrera red with social distancing sleeves, Schitts Creeks Dan Levy in a layered cobalt blue suit from Valentino and Blackish actress Yara Shahidi in Christian Dior green with a New Look silhouette, perfectly covered in the primary colors at Ground Zero in LA. Sarah Paulson in Carolina Herrera, Dan Levy in Valentino Haute Couture and Yara Shahidi in Christian Dior at the Emmys. Credit:AP / Getty The welcome return of black outfits appeared through saturation. For years, black has been ignored, with stars fearful of being mistaken for helmeted ushers or the waiter they once were. Kathryn Hahn in Lanvin; Josh OConnor at Loewe; Ellen Pompeo in Elie Saab at the Emmy Awards. Credit:Getty Gray Anatomyand veteran Ellen Pompeo in an Elie Saab jumpsuit with Renaissance shoulders and rhinestone details, WandaVisions Kathryn Hahn in a Lanvin jumpsuit with a statement buckle stood out from the service staff. Easttown mares Kate Winslet ignored the jumpsuit memo and played it safe in a tasteful plunge dress from Armani, which provided the perfect backdrop for her trophy.

