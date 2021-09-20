Emmys Take A Step Back In Diversity Without Any Acting Winners In Main Stream – Deadline

The 2021 Emmy Award nominations showed a major improvement in the recognition of BIPOC’s talent contributions, and the black artists had a strong performance at the creative arts ceremony. But that positive recovery was more of a wrecking ball on Sunday night when the nominees of color failed to win most categories, including all six acting fields.

During the three-hour ceremony, led by a black animator in Cedric the Animator, it took two hours for a person of color to be recognized: RuPaul’s Drag Race for the Outstanding Reality Contest. With the win, RuPaul broke the record for most Emmy wins by a person of color.

Michaela Coel, who was nominated for 4 statuettes, was honored shortly after for outstanding writing of a limited series for HBO Max’s I can destroy you. Coel became the first black woman to win for writing for a limited series.

Hamilton won the pre-recorded Special Award, while Debbie Allen received the 2021 Governors Award. During her acceptance speech, she reflected on the sexism she faced in the industry on her journey to becoming a celebrity. producer, director, actress, dancer and choreographer who helps uplift others in her community.

“Thank you to the Academy’s Board of Governors for this incredible honor,” she said. “I tremble with gratitude and grace; I try not to cry and rise to the occasion because it has taken so many years. It takes a lot of courage to be the only woman in the room most of the time. Lots of courage and creativity, fighting and faith to believe that I could go on, and I brought a lot of people with me.

As the pandemic prepares to cross the 18-month mark, viewers are consuming content like never before. Without neglecting the success of shows like Netflix’s The crown, HBO Max Hacks, and Apple TV + Ted lasso, tonight’s tally begs the question, weren’t the other nominees also worthy of celebration?

After three seasons, FX’s groundbreaking series Pose said goodbye this spring and won multiple nominations for executive producer and director Steven Canals, first lead actress nods for a trans woman for Mj Rodriguez and outstanding actor in a drama series for Billy Porter. None were honored for their contribution this evening.

Michael K. Williams, who died earlier this month, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the HBO series. Lovecraft Country. After five nominations in his long career, he has not been posthumously celebrated for his outstanding performance.

HBO A black lady sketch show won a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, but lost in four other categories, including Outstanding Guest Actress for Yvette Nicole Brown and Issa Rae, Outstanding Guest Series, and Writing exceptional.

The lack of love for the fan favorite was also surprising. Bridgerton, which only won one Emmy out of 12 total nominations. The Netflix drama won a Creative Emmy for Outstanding Period and / or Character Hairstyle, but nothing at the Primetime Emmys.

This after diversity has been shown to be strong at the nomination stage with a record of 49 recognized non-Anglo nominees in the categories of actor and reality hosting, + 17% compared to the diversity record of the year last of 42 nominees.

At the Creative Emmys, Maya Rudolph became the first consecutive double Emmy winner in the same category in 20 years and the third black woman to win two consecutive Emmys with her repeat trophies for SNL and Big mouth.

“I feel truly honored to be part of a legacy as the third Woman of Color to achieve this,” said Rudolph.

Like last year, the guest actor and guest actress in a comedy series, as well as the guest actor in a drama series Emmys, went to black performers Dave Chappelle, Rudolph and Courtney B. Vance, respectively. Also in a repeat last year, black actors JB Smoove and Keke Palmer won the Actor / Actress categories in a short comedy or drama series. And RuPaul earned his sixth straight Emmy victory for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. Additionally, Sterling K. Brown became the second color winner in the Outstanding Narrator category since its launch in 2014.

The 2021 Emmy Awards were a big step backwards for diversity, leaving a lot more work to be done beyond optics in its wake.