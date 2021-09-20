No actor of color wins despite a record lineup of nominees

The Primetime Emmy Awards failed to capitalize on its historic and diverse nominating fields, with all major actor trophies go to white actors.

Actors considered strong suitors included Billy Porter and Mr. J. Rodriguez (Pose), the end Michael k williams (Lovecraft Country) and Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) but in the end it all ended up empty handed.

Michaela Coel, nominated for four Emmys, won the limited writing category for I May Destroy You, the third time a black designer has won the category and the first for a black woman. Former black winners have included David Mills (The Corner), Anthony Hemingway (American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson) and Stephen Williams and Christal Henry (Watchmen).

A record 49 non-English speaking creatives were recognized in the Acting and Reality contest categories. While many didn’t expect someone to knock down Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Jean Smart (Hacks) and Gillian Anderson (The Crown), pundits expected a few actors to break through, like the one of the actors of Hamilton and Reg-Jean Page (Bridgerton).

As my former colleague Karen Peterson texted me during the telecast, two awards shows in a row where recently deceased black men lost to white Brits who were not present, referring to the late Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country), who lost supporting actor drama to Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Chadwick Bosemans lost at the Oscars after being nominated for his performance in My Raineys Black Bottom. Kerry Washington presented the award, but not before paying tribute to Williams, saying Michael was a brilliantly talented actor. Michael. I know you are here; we would have missed it; you are excellent excellence, your artistic talent will last.

Porter and Rodriguez were heavily favored to win the lead actor and actress drama for Pose, but lost to Josh OConnor and Olivia Colman for The Crown, respectively, in a loss for the nominees of people of color. and the LGBTQ community. Colmans co-star Emma Corrin reportedly became the first openly non-binary actor to win an acting category, but TV Academy voters had other plans. And Porter would have been the second black man to win the category twice after Bill Cosby (I Spy).

The Golden Globes succeeded in celebrating John Boyegas’ performance in Small Ax, which was ultimately snubbed by the Emmys, and the SAG Awards and HFPA found credit for Latina actress Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queens Gambit, but she lost her Emmy category to Kate Winslet for the Easttown mare.

For two years, the TV Academy has multiplied the number of actors of color. Yet these artists continued to be strapped for key demographics, including Asians, Latinos, and many other under-represented groups. Last year four actors won the main categories Zendaya (Euphoria), Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) and Uzo Aduba (Ms. America), with this year falling to zero.

The Emmys did not recognize any black female director in any of their three genre accolades. In comedy, only Donald Glover notched a victory for Atlanta while Charles S. Dutton represents for limited series with The Corner. The last winner of the dramatic achievement was Paris Barclay for NYPD Blue in 1999; he won twice in a row and joined Eric Laneuville (Ill Fly Away in 1992) and double winner Thomas Carter (Equal Justice in 1990 and 1991). Steven Canals’ nomination this year for Pose marks the first Afro-Latino and third Latino to be nominated.

There were winners who deserved to be celebrated, and it was a good night for creative women. Jessica Hobbs became the fourth woman to win the title of dramatic director in the 73-year history of the organization, following Reed Morano (The Handmaids Tale in 2017), Mimi Leder (ER in 1995) and Karen Arthur for Cagney and Lacey in 1985). Hacks co-creator Lucia Aniello snagged two major awards at the expense of frontrunner Ted Lasso, winner of comedy writing and comedy director. This is the first time in Emmy history that two women have won both categories of comedy director and playwright.

It has been an overwhelming year for the diversity of the Emmy beyond categories of actor as well. With 11 career wins in total, host and producer RuPaul broke the record for most Emmy wins by a person of color, as RuPauls Drag Race was named Outstanding Competition Program on Sunday night. The series is the most award-winning Emmy-winning reality show.

Jean Smarts’ victory in lead actress comedy for Hacks makes her the fourth actor to win all acting awards in a single genre category to go along with her trophies for Samantha Who? in the supporting actress comedy and Fraiser in the guest actress comedy.

