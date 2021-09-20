Entertainment
UPJ week 3 results: walking in Memphis
(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No real money is wagered.)
Special Team Disasters are always fun, so let’s start with a few of them:
Mississippi States’ punt coverage kept the ball out of the end zone, but failed to knock it down completely, so Memphis Calvin Austin risked it and ran with it. Always play the whistle, children.
The second highlight is defensive security on a returned PAT attempt. But the timing was particularly painful for Nebraska, which offered a close game for favored Oklahoma and were on the verge of reducing it to 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter. That play increased the deficit from 4 to 7, and Oklahoma scored on their next possession, knocking the basket out for the remainder of the game. Nebraska has always covered up easily, however. By the way, why doesn’t the NFL have this rule? They always try to make PATs more interesting, so why not add this?
Another strong point:
Oh, Skip Holtz, you continue to entertain us. But unfortunately no one at PYU took advantage of this play. LrdNorman had SMU, but gave -10.5 points, destroying a 3-way parlay. And GibbsAK had the over, which had already arrived. The gamble of spite against Louisiana Tech, once a staple of PYU’s weekly games, has gone by the wayside. But we still have this one:
|under cover
|Louisville +220.0 silver line to beat Central Florida
|Louisville 42-35
|12.64
|TO WIN
|27.81
Oh, it never gets old. Not even if we lose 65-11 to them this year. And this Louisville game had its own crazy ending, which I’m sure you’ve seen the climax of before. It was a fun weekend for college football, even if it lacked any major twists and turns.
This week’s results were for some big parlay wins in the evening:
|Danj725
|Cincinnati -3.0 points over Indiana; Over 51.0 points in Cincinnati-Indiana game (WINNER, WINNER)
|Cincinnati 38-24; Cincinnati 38-24
|25.00
|TO WIN
|65.00
|E-dogg42
|Less than 57.5 points in the Alabama-Birmingham-North Texas game; Less than 64.0 points in the Charlotte-Georgia State game; Less than 62.0 points in the Southern California-Washington State game (WIN, WIN, WIN)
|Alabama-Birmingham 40-6; Georgia State 20-9; Southern California 45-14
|50.00
|TO WIN
|300.00
|mcgies852
|Cincinnati -3.0 points over Indiana; Brigham Young +2.5 points over Arizona State (WIN, WIN)
|Cincinnati 38-24; Brigham Young 27-17
|50.00
|TO WIN
|130.00
|mcgies852
|Brigham Young +2.5 points over Arizona State; Minnesota +1.0 points over Colorado; Cincinnati -3.0 points over Indiana (WIN, WIN, WIN)
|Brigham Young 27-17; Minnesota 30-0; Cincinnati 38-24
|50.00
|TO WIN
|300.00
|speruche
|Over 47.5 points in South Carolina-Georgia game; Over 44.5 points in Utah-San Diego State game; Over 48.5 points in the Stanford-Vanderbilt game (WIN, WIN, WIN)
|Georgia 40-13; San Diego State 33-31; Stanford 41-23
|43.00
|TO WIN
|258.00
|speruche
|Over 49.5 points in Northwestern-Duke game; Over 49.5 points in Baylor-Kansas game; Over 48.0 points in Nevada-Kansas State game (WIN, WIN, WIN)
|Duke 30-23; Baylor 45-7; Kansas State 38-17
|43.00
|TO WIN
|258.00
|speruche
|Over 47.5 points in South Carolina-Georgia game; South Carolina +32.0 points over Georgia; Old Dominion +28.0 points on Liberty (WIN, WIN, PUSH)
|Georgia 40-13; Georgia 40-13; Freedom 45-17
|43.00
|TO WIN
|111.80
|speruche
|Florida A&M +21.5 points over South Florida; Over 49.0 points in Florida A & M-South Florida (WIN, WIN)
|South Florida 38-17; South Florida 38-17
|26.00
|TO WIN
|67.60
|Ulhothot
|Fresno State +10.0 points on UCLA; Texas A&M -27.5 points over New Mexico; Over 54.5 points in Michigan State-Miami (FL) game (WIN, WIN, WIN)
|Fresno State 40-37; Texas A&M 34-0; Michigan State 38-17
|40.00
|TO WIN
|240.00
In particular, the Fresno State-UCLA and BYU-Arizona State games won several different players. speruche brought in four at a time, for a windfall of 695.20. He won big over Georgia-South Carolina, and of all games, FAMU-USF. He got an extra half point on FAMU and a late USF touchdown pushed the score to the end. mcgies852 won 430 all at once. ULhothot won by half a point in the Michigan State-Miami game.
There have also been a lot of money line upheavals this week:
|Danj725
|Louisville +250.0 silver line to beat Central Florida
|Louisville 42-35
|10:00 a.m.
|TO WIN
|25.00
|Elliot Moore
|Louisville +250.0 silver line to beat Central Florida
|Louisville 42-35
|40.00
|TO WIN
|100.00
|LrdNorman
|Brigham Young +160.0 silver line to beat Arizona State
|Brigham Young 27-17
|50.00
|TO WIN
|80.00
|mcgies852
|Brigham Young +115.0 money line to beat Arizona State
|Brigham Young 27-17
|25.00
|TO WIN
|28.75
|Ulhothot
|Utah State +260.0 silver line to beat the Air Force
|State of Utah 49-45
|20.00
|TO WIN
|52.00
|under cover
|Louisville +220.0 silver line to beat Central Florida
|Louisville 42-35
|12.64
|TO WIN
|27.81
Everyone won over Louisville except the one Louisville fan. We really are a bunch of haters.
BullsOnParade96 is conspicuously absent from this list, which had a huge payout in the first two weeks, but had a week off in the third week. He had USF -22.5 against FAMU, which didn’t quite work out.
|speruche
|1724.15
|mcgies852
|1640.89
|bullsonparade96
|1357.50
|E-dogg42
|1227.04
|Lrdnorman
|1172.96
|Elliot Moore
|1162.43
|Gary Stephen
|1120.86
|mmmmmuzzles
|1114.55
|Gibbsak
|1074.55
|jrjs
|985.09
|McIntyre2K7
|958.32
|Andrewpina
|958.18
|jjlovecub
|928.00
|Gym399
|927.27
|Danj725
|925.08
|anthonyvito
|879.54
|camweed12
|874.55
|Julmisteforheisman
|839.51
|Ulhothot
|786.18
|under cover
|780.99
|HerdCountry941
|762.35
|dsidwell31
|738.64
|brian19
|615.65
|Defin
|306.73
This week, two big winners take first and second place. BullsOnParade96 isn’t that far behind, however, especially since it has 250 units stuck in futures bets. In fact, if you factor that in, mcgies852 is actually in the lead; he sperruche has no forward bets, and therefore no chance of having a windfall at the end of the season. There is no possibility of a loss at the end of the season because the way I rank deducts the money wagered on futures now. So if you lose that money, it will not be deducted from you a second time. The ranking page has totals that take this into account in both directions.
And the ranking in the points race is:
|PLAYER
|SEM 3 UNITS
|WEEK 3 PTS
|speruche
|559.15
|15
|mcgies852
|552.39
|ten
|Ulhothot
|102
|7
|Gibbsak
|90
|5
|Gary Stephen
|66.5
|4
|E-dogg42
|57.65
|3
|Elliot Moore
|52.73
|2
|jrjs
|47.27
|1
|Lrdnorman
|25.46
|1
|anthonyvito
|8:45 p.m.
|1
|PLAYERS
|TOTAL
|WEEK 1
|WEEK 2
|WEEK 3
|bullsonparade96
|30
|15
|15
|speruche
|22
|7
|15
|mcgies852
|14
|4
|ten
|McIntyre2K7
|ten
|ten
|under cover
|ten
|ten
|e-dogg42
|9
|3
|3
|3
|Elliot Moore
|8
|5
|1
|2
|Ulhothot
|8
|1
|7
|mmmmmuzzles
|7
|7
|Gibbsak
|6
|1
|5
|LrdNorman
|6
|5
|1
|Gary Stephen
|5
|1
|4
|Andrewpina
|4
|4
|camweed12
|2
|2
|danj725
|2
|2
|jrjs
|2
|1
|1
|anthonyvito
|1
|1
|HerdCountry941
|1
|1
|jjlovecub
|1
|1
speruche and mcgies both had huge point totals this week, but first place was decided by just 7 units. That’s a 5 point difference in the points standings, which could be huge. E-Dogg42 and ElliotMoore are the only players to score in the three weeks, and you can see them starting to move up the rankings. Anthonyvito enters the chessboard with 1 point.
Week 4 includes Notre Dame-Wisconsin and Texas A & M-Arkansas. In AAC, USF’s tough schedule continues with a trip to BYU. SMU plays its annual rivalry game with TCU. Navy-Houston is a conference game. UAB-Tulane and UTSA-Memphis could be conference games in the near future. Arkansas State-Tulsa likely won’t. Temple (Wagner) and East Carolina (Charleston Southern) host the FCS teams, who have won 12 of those games so far this year. The other two current AAC teams are on leave this week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailystampede.com/2021/9/19/22681555/pyu-week-3-results-walking-in-memphis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]