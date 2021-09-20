UPJ week 3 results: walking in Memphis

(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No real money is wagered.)

Special Team Disasters are always fun, so let’s start with a few of them:

Mississippi States’ punt coverage kept the ball out of the end zone, but failed to knock it down completely, so Memphis Calvin Austin risked it and ran with it. Always play the whistle, children.

The second highlight is defensive security on a returned PAT attempt. But the timing was particularly painful for Nebraska, which offered a close game for favored Oklahoma and were on the verge of reducing it to 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter. That play increased the deficit from 4 to 7, and Oklahoma scored on their next possession, knocking the basket out for the remainder of the game. Nebraska has always covered up easily, however. By the way, why doesn’t the NFL have this rule? They always try to make PATs more interesting, so why not add this?

Another strong point:

Oh, Skip Holtz, you continue to entertain us. But unfortunately no one at PYU took advantage of this play. LrdNorman had SMU, but gave -10.5 points, destroying a 3-way parlay. And GibbsAK had the over, which had already arrived. The gamble of spite against Louisiana Tech, once a staple of PYU’s weekly games, has gone by the wayside. But we still have this one:

under cover Louisville +220.0 silver line to beat Central Florida Louisville 42-35 12.64 TO WIN 27.81

Oh, it never gets old. Not even if we lose 65-11 to them this year. And this Louisville game had its own crazy ending, which I’m sure you’ve seen the climax of before. It was a fun weekend for college football, even if it lacked any major twists and turns.

This week’s results were for some big parlay wins in the evening:

Danj725 Cincinnati -3.0 points over Indiana; Over 51.0 points in Cincinnati-Indiana game (WINNER, WINNER) Cincinnati 38-24; Cincinnati 38-24 25.00 TO WIN 65.00 E-dogg42 Less than 57.5 points in the Alabama-Birmingham-North Texas game; Less than 64.0 points in the Charlotte-Georgia State game; Less than 62.0 points in the Southern California-Washington State game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Alabama-Birmingham 40-6; Georgia State 20-9; Southern California 45-14 50.00 TO WIN 300.00 mcgies852 Cincinnati -3.0 points over Indiana; Brigham Young +2.5 points over Arizona State (WIN, WIN) Cincinnati 38-24; Brigham Young 27-17 50.00 TO WIN 130.00 mcgies852 Brigham Young +2.5 points over Arizona State; Minnesota +1.0 points over Colorado; Cincinnati -3.0 points over Indiana (WIN, WIN, WIN) Brigham Young 27-17; Minnesota 30-0; Cincinnati 38-24 50.00 TO WIN 300.00 speruche Over 47.5 points in South Carolina-Georgia game; Over 44.5 points in Utah-San Diego State game; Over 48.5 points in the Stanford-Vanderbilt game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Georgia 40-13; San Diego State 33-31; Stanford 41-23 43.00 TO WIN 258.00 speruche Over 49.5 points in Northwestern-Duke game; Over 49.5 points in Baylor-Kansas game; Over 48.0 points in Nevada-Kansas State game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Duke 30-23; Baylor 45-7; Kansas State 38-17 43.00 TO WIN 258.00 speruche Over 47.5 points in South Carolina-Georgia game; South Carolina +32.0 points over Georgia; Old Dominion +28.0 points on Liberty (WIN, WIN, PUSH) Georgia 40-13; Georgia 40-13; Freedom 45-17 43.00 TO WIN 111.80 speruche Florida A&M +21.5 points over South Florida; Over 49.0 points in Florida A & M-South Florida (WIN, WIN) South Florida 38-17; South Florida 38-17 26.00 TO WIN 67.60 Ulhothot Fresno State +10.0 points on UCLA; Texas A&M -27.5 points over New Mexico; Over 54.5 points in Michigan State-Miami (FL) game (WIN, WIN, WIN) Fresno State 40-37; Texas A&M 34-0; Michigan State 38-17 40.00 TO WIN 240.00

In particular, the Fresno State-UCLA and BYU-Arizona State games won several different players. speruche brought in four at a time, for a windfall of 695.20. He won big over Georgia-South Carolina, and of all games, FAMU-USF. He got an extra half point on FAMU and a late USF touchdown pushed the score to the end. mcgies852 won 430 all at once. ULhothot won by half a point in the Michigan State-Miami game.

There have also been a lot of money line upheavals this week:

Danj725 Louisville +250.0 silver line to beat Central Florida Louisville 42-35 10:00 a.m. TO WIN 25.00 Elliot Moore Louisville +250.0 silver line to beat Central Florida Louisville 42-35 40.00 TO WIN 100.00 LrdNorman Brigham Young +160.0 silver line to beat Arizona State Brigham Young 27-17 50.00 TO WIN 80.00 mcgies852 Brigham Young +115.0 money line to beat Arizona State Brigham Young 27-17 25.00 TO WIN 28.75 Ulhothot Utah State +260.0 silver line to beat the Air Force State of Utah 49-45 20.00 TO WIN 52.00 under cover Louisville +220.0 silver line to beat Central Florida Louisville 42-35 12.64 TO WIN 27.81

Everyone won over Louisville except the one Louisville fan. We really are a bunch of haters.

BullsOnParade96 is conspicuously absent from this list, which had a huge payout in the first two weeks, but had a week off in the third week. He had USF -22.5 against FAMU, which didn’t quite work out.

speruche 1724.15 mcgies852 1640.89 bullsonparade96 1357.50 E-dogg42 1227.04 Lrdnorman 1172.96 Elliot Moore 1162.43 Gary Stephen 1120.86 mmmmmuzzles 1114.55 Gibbsak 1074.55 jrjs 985.09 McIntyre2K7 958.32 Andrewpina 958.18 jjlovecub 928.00 Gym399 927.27 Danj725 925.08 anthonyvito 879.54 camweed12 874.55 Julmisteforheisman 839.51 Ulhothot 786.18 under cover 780.99 HerdCountry941 762.35 dsidwell31 738.64 brian19 615.65 Defin 306.73

This week, two big winners take first and second place. BullsOnParade96 isn’t that far behind, however, especially since it has 250 units stuck in futures bets. In fact, if you factor that in, mcgies852 is actually in the lead; he sperruche has no forward bets, and therefore no chance of having a windfall at the end of the season. There is no possibility of a loss at the end of the season because the way I rank deducts the money wagered on futures now. So if you lose that money, it will not be deducted from you a second time. The ranking page has totals that take this into account in both directions.

And the ranking in the points race is:

PLAYER SEM 3 UNITS WEEK 3 PTS speruche 559.15 15 mcgies852 552.39 ten Ulhothot 102 7 Gibbsak 90 5 Gary Stephen 66.5 4 E-dogg42 57.65 3 Elliot Moore 52.73 2 jrjs 47.27 1 Lrdnorman 25.46 1 anthonyvito 8:45 p.m. 1 PLAYERS TOTAL WEEK 1 WEEK 2 WEEK 3 bullsonparade96 30 15 15 speruche 22 7 15 mcgies852 14 4 ten McIntyre2K7 ten ten under cover ten ten e-dogg42 9 3 3 3 Elliot Moore 8 5 1 2 Ulhothot 8 1 7 mmmmmuzzles 7 7 Gibbsak 6 1 5 LrdNorman 6 5 1 Gary Stephen 5 1 4 Andrewpina 4 4 camweed12 2 2 danj725 2 2 jrjs 2 1 1 anthonyvito 1 1 HerdCountry941 1 1 jjlovecub 1 1

speruche and mcgies both had huge point totals this week, but first place was decided by just 7 units. That’s a 5 point difference in the points standings, which could be huge. E-Dogg42 and ElliotMoore are the only players to score in the three weeks, and you can see them starting to move up the rankings. Anthonyvito enters the chessboard with 1 point.

Week 4 includes Notre Dame-Wisconsin and Texas A & M-Arkansas. In AAC, USF’s tough schedule continues with a trip to BYU. SMU plays its annual rivalry game with TCU. Navy-Houston is a conference game. UAB-Tulane and UTSA-Memphis could be conference games in the near future. Arkansas State-Tulsa likely won’t. Temple (Wagner) and East Carolina (Charleston Southern) host the FCS teams, who have won 12 of those games so far this year. The other two current AAC teams are on leave this week.