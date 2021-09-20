Performers of color excluded from main and supporting actor races





Of the 12 categories of actors at the Sundays Emmy Awards, not a single actor of color won a performance award, despite the record number of diverse nominees this year. A record 49 “non-English speaking nominees” have been recognized in the Actors and Presenters categories, the highest number of ceremonies to date, according to the deadline. Yet the racial makeup of the shows that garnered the most attention this year, including “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Hacks” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” were anchored by ensembles. predominantly white actors. Even Emmy host Cedric the Entertainer casually joked about how hard it is for a contestant of color to win a performance award. The good news is that there are a lot of black nominees tonight, Cedric the Entertainer said in the early evening. Like my buddy Anthony Anderson This is Anthony’s 11th nomination but tonight he faces Michael Douglas and Ted Lasso. So good luck, partner, but I have to say, looks like it’s always tough here for a pimp. While the show itself featured an array of diverse presenters, the first hour only awarded white performers. RuPaul Charles became the first Color Emmy winner to speak on stage after winning his 11th statuette for an outstanding competition program for RuPauls Drag Race, outdoing cinematographer Donald A. Morgan and making him the most decorated black artist at the Emmys. On the other hand, at the Creative Arts Emmys this past weekend, Courtney B. Vance, Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph all won guest actor awards. On social media, many people quickly noticed the lack of representation reflected by those who brought back the statuettes on Sunday. Black host, Black announced the hell even black music. We do everything but win. #EmmysSoWhite, a Twitter the user wrote. Some on social media criticized voters at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for stealing the handful of actors, writers and artists of color who were nominated given the heightened scrutiny representation in entertainment awards in recent years. To the “allies” who told me they are losing their jobs because of diversity and there is too much diversity on TV PLEASE watch tonight’s Emmy winners. Who has large budgets and campaigns? Still so much work to be done for real equality. Happy to be part of the executive committee to make changes Gloria Caldern Kellett (@everythingloria) September 20, 2021 While no person of color won an acting award on Sunday, some shows with a predominantly non-white cast landed a few, including Charles for RuPauls Drag Race, Michaela Coel for outstanding writing in a limited series. for I May Destroy You “and Hamilton for her exceptional variety Debbie Allen also received the prestigious Governor’s Award. Gloria Caldern Kellett, co-creator of One Day at a Time, urged the public look at the racial makeup of Sunday winners as a reflection of his progress, or lack thereof, in Hollywood. To allies who told me they are losing jobs because of diversity and there is too much diversity on TV PLEASE watch tonight’s Emmy winners. Who has large budgets and campaigns? Still so much work to do for real equality, she tweeted. Notable rebuffs: Star pose MJ Rodriguez for lead actress in a drama series, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” for best variety sketch series and SNL actor Bowen Yang for best supporting actor in a series comical. There is more good TV than ever before, and yet this year Emmy voters have apparently only watched TED LASSO, THE CROWN and MARE OF EASTTOWN, Scott Feinberg of the Hollywood Reporter. tweeted.

