Ted Lasso, Hacks, The Crown and moreExBulletin

Sunday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards came at a time when TV media and the concept of awards shows are fighting the feeling that they might be… you know, old-fashioned. The innovative shows push narrative structures in interesting directions, approaching social issues in new ways with very personal stories told about characters often overlooked in the past. But the show, despite some adjustments related to COVID, remains strictly traditional. Here are five things to know about how it went.

1. The wealth was not widely shared. Voters responded to the desperate need for new material to reach new audiences by presenting each drama series award they handed out on Sunday night to The crown, the Netflix drama about the British royal family. Drama series, actor, comedian, supporting actor, supporting actress, writing, directing … only one drama series was deemed worthy of recognition.

In fact, very few shows were recognized overall. The prizes for the comedy were divided between Hacks and Ted lasso, and now perhaps the most prestigious limited series awards of all spread between Easttown mare, The Queen’s Gambit, Halston, and, fortunately, that of Michaela Coel I can destroy you. It’s not clear what all the factors are leading to this concentration of nominees and winners, but it doesn’t look particularly conducive. Last year, Schitt Creek also won all of the comedy awards, but this was the last season of this show and she had never won anything, which made it a little less stuffy than what happened this year with The crown specifically. At first it seemed like a year of full sweeps, and at this rate, we’ll eventually get it. And it won’t be good.

2. The Emmys Have An Acute Representation Problem, as are the vast majority of rewards, and probably even more than most. That was blatant when it came to on-camera talent: No actor of color won any awards on Sunday night. There was Twelve Honored Actors: Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis of Ted lasso; Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters from Easttown mare; Jean Smart from hacks; Ewan McGregor from Halston; and Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson of The crown. Behind the camera, Coel won for his writing, but the rest of the scripted programming that was honored was mostly by and about white people.

You could argue for the people who won that they are talented and deserving. They are good shows, most of the time. The problem is that in many categories, everyone is talented and deserving, and in many others at least several people are. Even if you believe The crown is a worthy and good show, that doesn’t mean Pose is not, or Lovecraft Country isn’t, or one of the many things that weren’t even nominated isn’t. It is not necessarily about honoring undeserving candidates; it is often that among a whole world of deserving artists, recognition leaves out again and again artists of color, Indigenous artists, trans artists, artists with disabilities, etc. Continuing to support the narrative that this is a coincidence increasingly requires turning a blind eye to reality.

The very idea that there is only one correct deserving winner is always deeply silly, so there are other factors at work. Who benefits from an Emmy campaign, who knows a lot of people, who is liked, who has been involved in other award-winning activities, whether voters actually watched the current show, and, still, what a story? industry is currently telling about itself. And the story television told this year at the Emmys was disheartening, narrow, and dated, even though it honored a lot of good work. It’s the paradox of more good television making celebrations less satisfying: the more you can choose to reward good things, the more striking your particular fixations and omissions become.

3. They have to find the orchestra. Bless Governor’s Award recipient Debbie Allen for getting up there as the legend she is and for telling the person with the clock running on her speech that she might as well turn off the clock, because she wasn’t going to pay attention to this. She deserves it. She is special. She is different. She is Debbie Allen.

Just after his intervention, Scott Frank, the director of The Queen’s Gambit, won for this show and went on stage and started talking. He kind of made himself poetic as a tribute to various people, and when the music came to play him he said he wasn’t going to listen. So he just spoke for as long as he wanted, through multiple attempts to persuade him to respect the time constraints that were met by people like, oh, Olivia Colman. He, to clarify, is not Debbie Allen.

Look, it can’t work like this. You can decide that people can talk for as long as they want if they had cut out the unfortunate comedy “bits” with host Cedric The Entertainer, who was great in the monologue and not so much afterward they would. had more time. But if you do that, it must apply to everyone. It can’t just be that if a person goes up there and politely refuses to do what they’ve been asked to do, they can talk for as long as they want. It’s just rewarding people who are rude. (Obviously, I’m not talking about special honor recipients, or people who are discussing a deeply personal tragedy, or even people running through a list of names. To do this, give them a minute. But if they ‘If you just read the long address they wrote, they can go on and wrap it up when the music starts.)

4. Seriously, enough with the bits. It was a good monologue! Cedric the Entertainer is a real working comic; it helps. But the pieces. My friends, the songs were regrettable. One, in particular, involved the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during an election debate that has been over for almost a year, a fly that has been used fairly well as a meme about eight. hours after being spotted for the first time. How this fly aired until airing I’m not sure, but I would gladly have taken a few minutes of Debbie Allen (or, heck, Scott Frank) showbiz stories at the stolen.

5. As always, a few good wins helped. To say it was exciting to see Michaela Coel honored for writing I can destroy you that would be to underestimate him; I surprised my dog, I was so happy. She has a great talent, and for her, going home without anything would have been deeply disappointing. The wonderful Jean Smart gave a terrific speech when she won for Hacks, sad and funny and wise, and she is a lady who has been good at a lot for a very long time. Hannah Waddingham fondly greeted the stage cast and Olivia Colman congratulated Michaela Coel with an explosion of profanity. Julianne Nicholson is one of those actresses who has always been good at all kinds of things, and the recognition for her was great. If you like Ted lasso some do, some don’t, I do so it was encouraging to see such a performance for a show that was originally billed as “a spin-off of some commercials” and didn’t look particularly promising.

It’s not that the people who won Sunday night weren’t good at their jobs. It’s just that a lot of people are good at their jobs, and some are great at their jobs, and they haven’t received any encouragement, no praise, no recognition. Rewards shouldn’t matter to people in theory, maybe, precisely because they don’t make sense, but it would be better if they didn’t. And if they don’t make sense, at least get them on time.