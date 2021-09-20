Learn how to take care of your belly at Happy Healthy Belly

No one should get sick from a yoga class, says Angie Never, a yoga teacher and owner of a yoga and dance studio in Groveport. Of course, I will not endanger any of my students or my family.

Never and its yoga teachers launched a new series on September 5, 2021 called Happy Healthy Belly, which focuses on loving and caring for the tummy. She also has yoga and dance classes going on for all levels of ability and interest. Never teaches a body positive yoga class and students have been following her for years due to her yoga intelligently suited to many body types.

Has never had a personal yoga practice for over 15 years and completed her yoga teacher training in 2011 at the former location of Yoga on Highs where she and Joyce Eubanks developed a yoga program called Enlarged yoga. I am so excited to be about to complete the first Class of Trained Body Positive Yoga Teachers, Yoga-Enlarged Style, in November 2021.

Never is determined to protect its students and teachers from COVID-19. She and her partner suffered from the coronavirus and long-haul COVID-19 last year. Yoga class sizes with Angie Never are limited to six students and additional ventilation is in place in the studio. In addition, proof of being fully vaccinated is required. Never wants any student, teacher or their families to experience what she has done. Do smaller classes affect its results? My measure of success has never been now or about money. I live a simple life, so I can do whatever I want.

As musicians, she and her partner have taken annual trips to New Orleans for years and went there in March 2020. She and her partner started to feel bad as COVID-19 barely made headlines. newspapers. While he almost fully recovered from COVID-19, she spent the next 15 months in a nightmare of fatigue and neurological symptoms, including debilitating headaches and dizziness.

It was crazy how tired I was and still am. I have to be very careful with my energy expenditure. He never noticed that some of his symptoms improved a few weeks after his second COVID-19 vaccination.

Yoga with Angie teaches at the Sacred Shimmy Studio located at 4875 Hendron Road, Groveport, Ohio 43125. There are also tribal dance classes and other activities. For more information, visit the yoga website angieever.com or visit Sacred Shimmy Studio on Facebook.