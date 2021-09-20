Victoria’s roadmap to reopening will see our hard work pay off

And once we achieve at least 70% double vaccinations, our lives will start to transform. Mandatory vaccination for several sectors is a central part of the Victorian roadmap. In addition to elderly care, construction and freight workers, all healthcare workers will also need to be vaccinated, with a first dose needed by October 15. Mandatory vaccination for several sectors is a central part of the Victorian roadmap. Credit:PA The roadmap lists some sites for opening, but only on the condition that all eligible participants at the site are vaccinated. I fully applaud the leadership of the government here. These clear recommendations from the Victorian government will go a long way to help business owners. In just a few short weeks, we’re on track to meet those key 70-80% immunization targets that were the cornerstone of the Doherty Institute-led Modeling Consortium’s technical report and recent addendum, prepared for the national cabinet and published Friday.

But crude vaccination figures alone are not enough. The combination of high vaccination rates, contact tracing and some public health and social measures is at the heart of our exit plan in Victoria. The original report from the Doherty-led modeling consortium compared outbreaks that were seeded with 30 cases at a time when COVID-zero was the target. What our experts have confirmed is that whether you start at 30 or 800 cases, you can still safely open when 70% of the population is vaccinated, provided that sufficient public health measures are in place and that our contact tracing systems are working. Keeping a lid on things is key. An important new finding from the modeling released by the Doherty Institute last Friday is that opening up to thousands of infections will lead to earlier and larger outbreaks. Keeping a lid on things is key. This is exactly why we must adhere to the stricter Victorian restrictions that we currently have in place, until the end of October. You might not feel like it, but your hard work is working. Obviously, we all want the number of infections to go down. But through our collective efforts, we are avoiding the much worse situation of unconstrained spread. Minimizing Delta's transmission is a major challenge, but we cannot allow our current numbers to climb any higher.

The Victorian government announced its plan. Now every Victorian must think about their own personal plan. Because what each of us really matters. You can make a difference by getting the vaccine. You can make a difference by encouraging at least one member of your family or community to get immunized. Maybe more than one. You can make a difference by choosing to stay home and reducing your trips. You can make a difference by getting tested as soon as you have the slightest symptom.

Finally, if you are not lucky enough to be infected with COVID-19, don't delay; be sure to seek medical attention immediately. We now have treatments using special antibodies that can prevent people from going from mild to severe illness. But these treatments must be administered at the onset of the infection. Despite our weariness over the past 20 months, the Victorians have shown that we are resilient and that we care about each other. We were one of the few places in the world that successfully crushed an outbreak of the Wuhan strain of COVID-19 in 2020. While that is not possible now with the Delta strain, we have some new tools in our box. tools with highly effective vaccines. As we come out of this terribly difficult time and emerge, the world will be different as we learn to live with COVID-19, but we will triumph again. The ball is now in each of our fields.