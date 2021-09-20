Hancock County Oldtime Fair offered a family weekend | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW MANCHESTER – It was a weekend of family fun at Tomlinson Run State Park this weekend, as the Hancock County Oldtime Fair returned.

Vendors settled around the state park pool, with fairground chairman Buddy Stewart noting a variety of foods available for purchase. The Tomlinson Run State Park Foundation, for example, served breakfast in the morning and pulled pork, Sloppy Joe’s and other sandwiches in the afternoon, while the New Manchester Volunteer Fire Department provided fish, chicken. and other selections.

Buena Vista Honey Farms pitched her tent with a selection of honey and sweets, while others sold ice cream.

“We have several children’s games and the Barnyard Olympics here on both days,” Stewart noted, explaining that many activities reflect more traditional games and the area’s agricultural history.

Events planned for this year included the pan and rolling pin toss, tug of war and stick horse races, as well as an obstacle course with tractors. This year’s pie tasting competition featured 4-inch pies, with contestants choosing from apple or cherry pies.

“We do them throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday” he said.

A bike night kicked off the fair on Friday, with a motor show that closed it on Sunday. The fair also featured an entertainment weekend, with performances by Cartoon and Honky Tonkin on Saturday, and Express Your Talent Dance and Performing Arts Studio and Keith Williams on Sunday.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department operated a dunk tank, while New Manchester firefighters kept a van, both intended to raise funds and collect toys for the Hancock County store with a cop campaign.

For those who can’t make it to the fair and are looking to help with Shop with a Cop fundraising, Stewart said Debbie Lawton, owner of Country Delights and Gift Galeria in Weirton, has offered to serve as a point of contact. collection for donations.

Stewart said the board ensures that everything offered at the fair is unique so that multiple vendors don’t offer the same product.

“One thing we are proud of is that we do not duplicate things” Stewart explained. “We are there for everyone. “

It’s the sense of community, noted Carole Scheerbaum of the WVU Hancock County Extension Office, that makes the Hancock County Oldtime Fair special.

“The fair has always been a way for us to reach the community with educational and recreational opportunities. “ she said.

The extension office was set up in a large tent near the entrance to the fair this year, with a variety of games and activities, as well as information on 4-H and other programs.

“For family fun at a price suitable for families, and the Hancock County Fair is the place to be in September.” she said.

Stewart took the time to express the board’s appreciation to all of the vendors, artists and partners of this year’s fair, including Weirton Transit Corp., which provided shuttle service.

With this year’s fair ending Sunday night, ”said Stewart, the fair’s board will take a month off before they start planning next year’s event.

“We are always looking for volunteers”, Stewart said, noting that the board will meet on the second Tuesday in November to begin preparations.

