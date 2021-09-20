



Actor Sonu Sood responded in a tweet to the tax raids. (To file) New Delhi / Bombay: Actor Sonu Sood, breaking his silence on tax raids on his home and offices in Mumbai last week and allegations of tax evasion, said today that “every rupee” in his foundation “is waiting its turn to save a life “. He also took a hit with the income tax department, commenting that he had been “busy looking after guests” for four days. “You don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will,” the actor said in a statement that he tweeted with a verse in Hindu, loosely translated as – “even the way the more difficult may seem easy with the goodwill of every Indian. “ The 48-year-old actor, whose philanthropic efforts during the Covid crisis have won widespread praise, has been raided for four consecutive days by the income tax department, which alleges he evaded taxes worth over 20 crore rupees. “Every rupee in my foundation is waiting its turn to save precious life and reach out to the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my sponsorship fees to humanitarian causes as well, which makes us feel better. lets continue, “the actor wrote. . “,

“???? pic.twitter.com/0HRhnpf0sY son sood (@SonuSood) September 20, 2021 “I have been busy taking care of a few guests and so have not been able to serve you for the past four days. Here I am back in all humility. At your humble service, for life.” Maharashtra leader Shiv Sena and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioned the income tax research timeline and linked it to his recent partnership with AAP for an education mentorship program. Responding to the actor’s statement, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “More power for you Sonu ji. You are a hero to millions of Indians.” More power for you Sonu ji. You are a hero to millions of Indians https://t.co/TACjG8ugOP Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 20, 2021 The tax raids were launched to investigate a deal between Sonu Sood’s company and a Lucknow-based real estate company, sources say. The tax department later released a statement claiming that the non-profit Sood Charity of Sonu Sood, established in July of last year, has raised donations of over Rs 18 crore through April. of this year, of which Rs 1.9 crore was spent on relief work and Rs 17 crore went unused. He also said the organization raised Rs 2.1 crore from foreign donors using a crowdfunding platform in violation of the law. “The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to channel his unrecorded income in the form of bogus unsecured loans to numerous bogus entities,” the tax department said in the statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/sonu-sood-responds-after-income-tax-department-says-he-evaded-rs-20-crore-in-taxes-2546806 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos