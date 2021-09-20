Alessandro Nivola is Hollywood’s new man





Alessandro Nivola has just been served a plate of prosciutto that even the famously ravenous Tony Soprano might struggle to polish. Sequestered in a cafe in a small square in Lucca, Italy, in front of a glittering mosaic-encrusted church, Nivola is back in the ancestral homeland of The Sopranos famous mafia anti-hero, before the release of the next prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. He plays Tony’s mentor and father figure, Dickie Moltisanti, a man only a generation or two removed from old country life; as he chats with the waiter in Italian, it’s not hard to see why Nivola was chosen. very large, he jokes, pointing to the ham. Since his escape playing Nicolas Cages’ creepy brother, Pollux Troy, in Face / Off in 1997 Nivola established himself as one of the most requested supporting actors in Hollywood. He had roles in Selma and You ain’t never really been there and a brilliant ride as Dovid, a devout Orthodox Jew caught in a love triangle alongside Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz, in 2017 Disobedience. In 2019 he played a psychopathic sensei karate in a black comedy The art of self-defense opposite Jesse Eisenberg and starred in the Channel 4 series Chimera like an imaginary version of the photographer who took the image of Tank Man near Tiananmen Square in 1989. But The Many Saints of Newark promises a change of gears for Nivola: the lead role in a blockbuster movie, the massively anticipated cinematic follow-up, nothing less, to a television show widely regarded as the greatest of all time. Valentin Hennequin Dickie slides around Newark in a Cadillac like he owns the place (because, in a way, he does) Dickie, who is closest The Many Saints of Newark really has a protagonist, is the father of Christopher Moltisanti, the wandering nephew of Tony Sopranos from the original series. Never seen on screen during the show, except in photographs, the long-dead Dickie is only mentioned through the older generation of made men. Even the stories of his sons might not be quite true. Christopher is a liar, Nivola says, and created his own mythology about his father which may or may not be accurate. As such, Nivola says he felt like he had free rein to invent Dickie from scratch, based on his own imagination.

