Distribution of Diversity – The Hollywood Reporter





“It comes with a lot of pressure, being black, hosting a job like this,” joked 2021 Primetime Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer near the top of the show. “My people, they expect that I can just reward anyone. Black people like, ‘Yo Ced, come on man, you gotta give Martin Lawrence an Emmy. And not just Martin, Ced, you have to give Sheneneh one too. “Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t have that problem. He does not have to give a prize to Tony Danza, ”continued the actor. Obviously, this was just a joke, as very few black people – or people of color in general – won the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Although global majority artists made up 44% of the acting nominees before Sunday night, White Actors ultimately swept the 12 main and secondary races into the comedy, drama, and limited series categories. (At the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, three of the four winning guest actors were black: Lovecraft Countryby Courtney B. Vance and Saturday Night Live welcomes Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph.) While several victories had been considered won in advance – mainly in the comedy categories, which, as expected, went to the Ted lasso together and Hacks Principal Lady Jean Smart – The late Michael K. Williams was upset for the supporting actor by an absent Tobias Menzies, part of The crownclean slate in dramatic races. Some thought The crownthe two nominees for the lead actress would cancel each other, leading to a landmark Emmy for Pose‘s Mj Rodriguez, who would have been the first transgender performer to win in a lead actor category. Other nearby milestones that will have to wait another year include the first Chinese American actor or the first non-binary performer for the supporting actor, comedy (SNLby Bowen Yang and Hacks‘Carl Clemons-Hopkins, respectively); first women of color for supporting actress, comedy (The stewardess‘s Rosie Perez); and two-time first black lead actor, drama winners since Bill Cosby’s back-to-back wins in 1966-67 (a win for either Poseis Billy Porter or It’s us‘Sterling K. Brown would have done). While Emmys producers have gone to great lengths to maintain the diversity of the ceremony – DJ Reggie Watts, host MC Lyte and In Memoriam tribute musicians Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste joined a racially diverse array of presenters – the first winners. non-whites of the evening came an hour in, courtesy of Ali Barthwell, Greg Iwinski and Mark Kramer, three writers of color on Last week tonightthe staff of 14 scribes. RuPaul was the first Color Emmy winner to take the mic – at 1 hour and 52 minutes – by accepting the Emmy Outstanding Reality Contest on behalf of RuPaul’s Drag Race. (This statuette was RuPaul’s 11th career Emmy, enough to surpass cinematographer Donald A. Morgan as the most decorated black winner of the Emmys.) A few minutes later, I can destroy you Designer Michaela Coel was the second of three Global Majority Emmy winners to speak on stage, as she became the first black woman to win outstanding writing in a limited series. Debbie Allen – previously announced as this year’s Governors Award winner – was the third. “It took a lot of courage to be the only woman in the room most of the time,” said the famous dancer, choreographer, actress, screenwriter, producer and director, the first woman of color to receive the Governors Award since the start. from the administration board. bestowing it in 1978. She is the second person of color to receive it, after Tyler Perry last year. Other Color of the Night winners included some of the producers behind an outstanding variety talk show Last week tonight, exceptional reality contest RuPaul’s Drag Race, special exceptional variety (live) Stephen Colbert’s 2020 election night and special exceptional variety (pre-recorded) Hamilton. “The good news is that there are a lot of black nominees tonight,” Cedric the Entertainer said in the early evening. “Like my mate Anthony Anderson.… This is Anthony’s 11th nomination, but tonight he takes on Michael Douglas and Ted lasso. So good luck, partner, but I have to say, looks like it’s always tough here for a pimp.

