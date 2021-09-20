Emmys 2021: Ted Lasso and The Crown triumph as no actor of color wins | Emmys 2021

The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards were mostly held on script scheduled for Sunday, celebrating favorites Ted Lasso, The Queens Gambit and The Crown, in an award-winning return to a (mostly) normal ceremony that celebrated diversity while delivering all actor prizes to white performers.

It was a big night for the Brits with The Crown, Netflix’s lavish drama about the royal family, entering the evening tied with The Mandalorian for most nominations at 24, and coming away with a dramatic category sweep, including acting wins for Olivia Colman (as Queen Elizabeth II), Josh OConnor (as Prince Charles), Gillian Anderson (as Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (as the late Prince Philip).

It was also named best first-time drama, a milestone for Netflix, which led the year with 44 overall awards, including victories at the Creative Arts Emmys, which took place recently.

A year after the final season of Schitts Creek, which picked up the gold torch from the comedy Emmys from Veep, swept the comedy awards, Ted Lasso has become heir apparent. Heartwarming British comedy Apple TV +, based on a 2013 sketch promoting the Premier League on ESPN in the US, won four awards including Best Comedy and Nods for Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and her star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis.

Hacks, one of HBO Max’s first comedies, about a bizarre working relationship between an aging comedian and a millennial writer, kept Ted Lassos from wiping out a clean sweep, with wins for Best Comedy Writing and Best Actress lead, Jean Smart (a double nominee, up to Best Supporting Actress in a limited series for Mare of Easttown). We wanted to make a show that honors everyone who struggled to tell their story, especially the women who never got to tell their story at all because the world wasn’t listening, said the co-creator of Hacks, Lucia Aniello (Broad City), who also won the award for best comedy direction for the pilot of Hacks.

Kate Winslet with her award for Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series. Photograph: CBS Photo Archive / CBS / Getty Images

The awards for Best Limited Series were split between Netflixs The Queens Gambit, which won Best Limited Series and Best Director for Scott Frank, and HBO Mare of Easttown, which won Acting Trophies for Supporting Performers. Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson and Best Leading Actress for Kate. Winslet.

For the sixth year in a row, HBOs Last Week Tonight with John Oliver took home the award for Best Variety Series and the Genre’s Outstanding Writing Award.

Although the broadcast often featured the diversity of presenters, including the cast of Reservation Dogs, the first TV show with an all-Indigenous cast and a writers’ room, there was little diversity in the list of winners, with no winners. colored. . RuPaul was one of only three people of color to accept an award during the broadcast, for RuPauls Drag Race as the best competition series, making him the most decorated person of color in Emmy history.

Another was Michaela Coel, for Best Writing in a Limited Series for her HBO tour de force show I May Destroy You, a smash hit in the summer of 2020 and widely regarded as one of the most blatant Golden Globes snobs. Coel is the first black woman to win the award. In a cut and punchy speech, she urged writers to write the story that scares you, makes you feel insecure, isn’t comfortable. I dare you.

I dedicate this story to every survivor of sexual assault, she added at the end.

Michaela Coel won the award for best writing in a limited series, for I May Destroy You. Photograph: CBS Photo Archive / CBS / Getty Images

The evening, however, marked a strong progression for women behind the scenes at the first Emmy Awards in which women swept through the comedy and dramatic directing categories. The Crowns Jessica Hobbs has only become the fourth female achievement winner, while Hacks Lucia Aniello is the fifth.

A year after Jimmy Kimmel staged a collection of over 100 live streams, the Emmys returned to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Cedric the Entertainer, the staple actor and stand-up comedian. from the sitcom of The Steve Harvey Show at The Quartier, presided over a collection of Michelin-starred tables and numerous assurances that yes, everyone was vaccinated.

The three-hour-plus telecast received 28 live awards, including a notable stretch to present the Governors Lifetime Award to Debbie Allen, an accomplished dancer, choreographer, actor, director, producer and singer with several hyphens including The career spans such staple pop culture as Fame, Grays Anatomy and The Cosby Show. It took a lot of courage to often be the only woman in the room, said Allen, 71.

After rejecting the music to make him play honey, turn off that clock, I didn’t pay attention. Allen concluded his speech with a challenge to the younger generations. For young people who do not have the right to vote, who cannot even get vaccinated, they inherit the world we live in and where we lead them, she said. It’s time for you to claim your power. Play your voice, sing your song, tell your stories. It will make us a better place. Your turn.