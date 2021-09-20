Bakersfield-based stylist to Hollywood stars





The 73rd prime-time Emmy was held in person on Sunday evening. Before we even knew who took home the gold, we got to see stars shining on the red carpet. What you might not know is that one of the Bakersfield members has been styling people for red carpets, including the Emmys, for years. It’s their time to shine. Think of it like a bride. It is an opportunity for them to celebrate their profession, Josette Kouyomjian said the Bakersfield native and wardrobe stylist. Kouyomjian helps people prepare for their big days: Sometimes it’s ordinary people, but other times it’s people like Emmy and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox. He’s an incredible actor and a gentleman. So it was an incredible opportunity, Kouyomjian said of dressing Cox for the 2019 Golden Globes. Kouyomjian has been in the style game for 20 years. Meanwhile, she put together looks for celebrities

like Cox for the Golden Globes, his wife Nicole for last year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, and musical artists for editorials, like two-time Grammy winner Gregory Porter. Everyone wants to step on the red carpet, and the hope is that they are working with a celebrity who will do a lot of publicity, Kouyomjian said. While for Kouyoumjian that attention matters, like when Oscar nominated director Sami Khan made headlines for wearing a red costume to the Oscars that she chose for him, she says now is not her time. . It has been featured on Page Six for being the most daring dresser. These are the things that are really important, maybe to a stranger, Kouyomjian said. He got a lot of attention for it, and I was responsible for it. It was a lot more in line with what I really love to do, which is to make him shine and give him more opportunities. When the moment is over, she’s happy to be back in the Golden Empire that she calls home. I can be more internal and develop this creativity, Kouyoumjian said. I guess it’s kind of like writers going and grabbing a cabin in the desert or something! While Hollywood may be a world of its own, Kouyoumjian said that for Kern County residents like her with creative aspirations, it’s always close at hand. This is not a problem. We’re so close to Los Angeles, Kouyoumjian said. I would say just start young.

