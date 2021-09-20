The fall fairs are back. Here is what you can expect

People who dreamed of giant pumpkins, fried dough or pig races this fall are in luck.

Almost all of Maine’s fall fairs are back this month for the first time since 2019, after a pandemic-induced shutdown last year, and organizers are confident they can continue without major issues. Maine’s fair season begins in June and by early September the 18th had passed without any reported outbreaks, said Barry W. Norris, executive director of the Maine. Maine Agricultural Fair Association.

The three remaining fairs this year include the Farmington Fair, now through Saturday; the Cumberland County Fair, Sunday through October 2; and Fryeburg Fair, October 3-10. All feature the same things they did before the pandemic, including carnival rides, rows of food vendors, and barns full of animals. They also offer things you really can’t find elsewhere, including pig races and demolition derbies.

Even though cases of COVID-19 have increased mainly among the unvaccinated, the Mainers have seemed particularly keen to return to their favorite fairs. As of mid-September, every show but one saw a 15-20% increase in attendance from 2019, Norris said. The one that hasn’t been the Union Fair, at least in part because it hasn’t been able to put on any carnival rides this year, Norris said.

The only scheduled fair that was canceled this year was the Common Ground Country Fair at Unity, which was scheduled to open on Friday. The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, which runs the fair, announced the cancellation September 1, citing the ongoing pandemic and “valuable feedback” from the community.

None of the remaining fairs require masks or social distancing, but neither do state officials at this point. Organizers say that the fact that most fairground events are held outdoors or in open barns or raffle rings are reasons to feel safe. Health experts say the risk of the virus spreading outdoors is very low, and the rarity of outbreaks reported outdoors seems to confirm this.

“Ninety-five percent of our events are held outdoors, and I think that helps us tremendously,” said Lyle Merrifield, president of the Cumberland Farmers Club, which operates the Cumberland County Fair. “We use about 100 acres for the fairground, and I think the setup of the fair lends itself to spreading people. Not everyone will be in the same place at the same time.

The Fryeburg Fair is typically the largest in the state, drawing over 160,000 people or more in its eight days in some years. Organizers in Fryeburg have detailed information online about the risks of contracting COVID-19 in any public place and the importance for people to assess their own health risks before they come. In Fryeburg, and at all the fairs this year, there are several hand washing and sanitizing stations and signs reminding people to use them.

Volunteer organizers in Fryeburg are also encouraging people to bring masks with them and wear them indoors or in crowded areas, said Rachel Andrews Damon, who is responsible for advertising and marketing for the fair.

Since it’s been a while since these shows have been held, here’s a reminder of some of the things each has on offer. As COVID case numbers and guidelines could change, it’s a good idea to check everyone’s website before you go. Some fairs are also facing labor shortages and may have difficulty in staffing certain sectors. The Fryeburg Fair, for example, tells people to bring their own strollers, scooters or wheelchairs because the company that usually rents them won’t be at the fair this year, due to staff issues.

FARMINGTON FAIR, September 19 to 25

Highlights of the 180th Farmington Fair include fun with the motor vehicles. There’s the annual Drag Your Neighbor Race, which is exactly what it sounds like, a neighbor versus neighbor race in cars, vans, or vans. There’s the Maine State Championship Truck and Tractor Pull on Thursday and Friday evenings and the Demolition Derby on Saturday night.

There are also daily horse races and betting, as well as a carnival halfway up the rides and food vendors. As with all fairs, there are plenty of animals to meet in the barns and animals to watch while the owners or the kids of 4-H show them off for prizes and ribbons. For more information on the show, including prices and the full schedule, visit farmtonfairmaine.com.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY FAIR, Sept. 25-Oct. 2

The 149th Cumberland County Fair in Cumberland is known in some circles for its pig races. Kids raise piglets and teach them how to react to a favorite treat which can be Oreos, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, whatever. Then, with colorful numbers on their backs, they race to see who gets the treat fastest. Pig races are held daily in the early evening most days except the last Saturday, October 2, when they take place at 12:30 p.m.

The fair is perhaps best known for its pumpkin contest, where people bring in giants weighing hundreds of pounds, sometimes 1,000 pounds or more. Weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. There is also a parade on Sundays around the fairgrounds, starting at 11 a.m. Some of the daily entertainment includes the Maine favorite Don Campbell Band. For more information on the show and a full program, visit cumberlandfair.com.

FAIR OF FRYEBOURG, from October 3 to 10

For people who haven’t seen live music in a while, the Fryeburg Fair has evening concerts. Maine’s favorite funk band Motor Booty Affair performs on Friday night of the fair, October 8. Tribute bands to Tom Petty and the Beatles are also scheduled. The famous fair parade is scheduled for October 9 at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds, featuring cattle, floats, marching bands, vintage cars and more.

Some of the October 3 opening day events include the fascinating Shepherd Dog Trials, these fast-paced border collies, as well as the Fireman’s Muster and the Pig Race. There will be several pig races during the fair, held at the raffle ring, which is quite crowded and has a roof over it. There will also be an outdoor pig race in front of the race track grandstand on Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m.

Monday, October 4 is the annual Fair’s Lumberjack Day, billed as the largest lumberjack event in North America. Competitors from across the United States and Canada compete against each other, demonstrating their skills in events like ax throwing, log rolling, standing block cutting and the cross saw. Also on this day is the very popular Women’s Pan Toss and Anvil Toss. The first may have started because of the idea that a woman who could throw a pan with some precision had some power over her husband, but no one is quite sure. For more information on the show, visit fryeburgfair.org.