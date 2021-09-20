The Bollywood Makeup Tips I Learned In One Day From A Famous Makeup Artist





Nothing spells an experience the same as Bollywood. Hindi films are visceral, evocative, vibrant and the Bollywood star always shines brightly, whether on screen or on the red carpet. We all admire them for their inspiration, from makeup looks to fashion statements, to their fitness lifestyle. For a true Bollywood fan, getting to know some of their best stuff or having inner access to their life is like finding gold. In a curious extension of its already robust experience platform, Airbnb featured a 10-day Bollywood Insiders themed festival on Airbnb. A range of online experiences have connected fans, professionals and viewers to the Indian film industry. The sessions offered BTS insight into how the industry works, from filmmaking and hearing advice from Farah Khan to the life and times of an actor shared by Arjun Mathur, to recipes. , fitness, music and style tips from various industry experts. I signed up for a session that promised celebrity makeup hacks, hosted by none other than Namrata Soni whose galaxy of clients includes Deepika padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Sara Ali Khan. Once signed up, Airbnb shared a list of tools to get ready for the hour-long Zoom session. Turns out I didn’t need any tools, however, this is a very handy calculator for the basic makeup essentials you’ll need to create the look. Soni promised easy makeup tips to achieve the perfect glam look, just like your favorite Bollywood stars. His mantraless is over. Systematically and effectively, she worked on a model (her sister) to build from identifying skin type (oily, dry or combination) to hydration and creating a subtle and long-lasting daytime look that can resist Indian summer and humidity. The enthusiastic participants, all women, asked questions about skin care, brands and shades, to which Soni answered carefully. One participant was curious about what it was like to prepare famous bride Rhea Kapoor. On top of that, there were few mentions of many Bollywood stars. The scene belonged to Soni and his favorite brands including Christian Dior, Bobbi Brown, Este Lauder, Charlotte Tilbury and Maybelline. Namrata Soni’s tips for the perfect Bollywood glam look Before you start, know your skin type. Proper skin preparation and hydration (including under the eyes) will ensure that your makeup lasts longer and your skin looks healthier. Get the right product and the right shade to match your skin tone. Wet your beauty blender before use. A damp sponge is best for mixing the concealer to create balance on the skin. To determine your skin tone, check the inside of your wrist. The color of your veins will help you find the right concealer. Blue veins indicate cool tones (light skin), green veins suggest warm undertones, and a mix of blue and green points you towards neutral tones (darker skin). When applying the foundation, take two pumps from your hand, then, with your fingers, make three strokes from the bottom of the eye to the bottom of the face. Take a brush and mix. Remember to brush around the nose and on the forehead. As Soni says, mix, mix, mix. Use a powder puff to adjust the areas of the face that move the most, such as under the eyes, to make sure there are no wrinkles or oily skin. Soni recommends Charlotte Tilbury nude powder followed by Charlotte Tilbury highlighter. Before you start on the eyes, understand the shape of your eye. Soni prefers to lengthen the eyes and is not in favor of the dark in the lockets. Likewise, with the eyebrows, keep it lighter on the inside and darker on the outside. Don’t make your eyebrows evenly in one color. Advantage # 6 is the eyebrow pencil from Sonis. Brush your eyebrows at a 45 degree angle to shape and fill in any gaps. There is nothing like a gel liner to create the perfect eye line and adding a champagne tint to the waterline makes the eyes look bigger. For a longer lasting lipstick, Soni suggests that after wiping off excess moisturizing lip balm, apply the lip liner and a coat of lipstick followed by a dab of powder, then a final coat. lipstick. After an exciting hour that went by too quickly, I learned that applying makeup well and achieving the glam Bollywood look takes patience, the right tools, a well-stocked makeup bag, the right colors and a very steady hand. Sonis hacks can help technique and tools, but there are no hacks for patience and a steady hand. Read also : 6 makeup artists to follow now for major beauty inspiration 11 things your makeup artist wants you to stop doing 3 bridal beauty experts talk about the changing face of the wedding makeup industry

