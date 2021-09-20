Entertainment
Cedric the Entertainer pokes fun at the Royal Family at the Emmy Awards | Entertainment
Cedric the Entertainer mocked the British Royal Family as he hosted the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (09.19.21).
The 57-year-old comic poked fun at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan claimed there had been questions from another royal about the blackness of the skin of their two-year-old son Archies when she was pregnant as he roamed through the big TV moments of the past year.
He quipped to the LA Live audience in Los Angeles: Oooo, I mean that Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Megan. It was the real tea right there, wasn’t it !?
Meghan has to put it on this boy because he gave up his throne faster than Eddie Murphy in Coming to America.
I can’t believe they were talking about little Archie. How dark that little baby is going to be.
They need little Archie! Charles can’t dance, who else will teach them TikTok, I can just see it now, baby Archie with the queen, like go Gammy.
Cedric then shared his take on Archie and Queen Elizabeth by making a TikTok video and laughed: The whole crown behind them like, Ok your majesty, I see you.
This year, the awards that took place at LA Live were held with a small audience and put in place various measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the requirement to vaccinate attendees, allowing Cédric another opportunity to To make a joke.
Referring to Nicki Minaj’s recent claims about side effects when she explained her decision to miss the Met Gala because she hadn’t been stung, he said: We had to take a vax to get here. I didn’t have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin. I had Pfizer, it’s the Neiman Marcus of vaccines. Moderna is Macys. And Johnson & Johnson is TJ Maxx.
And Cedric joked that there was pressure on him as a host because he’s a person of color and black people think I can give anyone a prize.
Cedric kicked off the night with a spectacular musical that saw him change the lyrics from Biz Markies Just a Friend to focus on TV shows, with stars including LL Cool J, Dave Lil Dicky Burd and Rita Wilson on joining for the opening, while the audience of members including Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez and Tracee Ellis-Ross also got involved.
