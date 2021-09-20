Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt gets trolled for new bridal wear commercial







Alia bhatt

Image Credit: Instagram / Mohey

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who featured in an ad for bridal wear rejecting the ancient Hindu custom of kanyadaan (a father giving his daughter to his wedding), has drawn extreme reactions. The Gully Boy actress has been criticized for her performative arousal and for hurting Hindu religious feelings. In the bridal clothing ad released on September 18, Bhatt is a decked out bride who is about to get married according to Hindu rituals, but is seen questioning the age-old tradition of kanyadaan in her own head. Bhatts’ character thinks the custom is patriarchal and regressive. She wonders aloud why a bride is often seen as a temporary member of the family she was born into and not their own. The announcement ends with a custom fit in Kanyamaan. While daan refers to a gift, maan refers to dignity. Many Twitter users have found the concept of advertising problematic. #Kanyadaan might just be an idea for @ aliaa08, but for Hindus it’s our ritual. And let me tell you daan is always given something precious or mulyavan to anyone, much like #bollywood doing it for advertising and PR tweeted one user tagging the retail brand of bride. Another user tweeted: The very industry that targets women in their movies, web series, and reality shows is preaching about kanyamaan. I would like them to practice what they preach, then women would automatically be respected. Bhatt has also been criticized for being a superficially awake feminist. While the majority found advertising to be performatively progressive, a few users found advertising to be creative and modern. Bhatt has yet to comment on the extreme reactions. She is currently celebrating her father’s 73rd birthday with her family, including boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and sister Pooja Bhatt. On the work side, she is awaiting the release of Brahmastra with Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and of the mafia queenpin Gangubhai Kathiawadi saga, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Several reports have also revealed that she is also preparing for her actual marriage to partner Ranbir Kapoor. The two have been spotted several times. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Image Credit: IANS



