73rd Primetime Emmy Awards embraces the spirit of community, celebration

Kicking off the fall season in sleek black and gold, this year’s Emmy Awards brought a festive air to small screens everywhere.

Moved from the usual Microsoft Theater venue for the second year in a row, the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place this year at the LA Live entertainment complex. Awards host Cedric the Entertainer began his opening monologue wearing a fluffy bathrobe in a living room before reappearing in a sleek floral costume on the awards stage.

After a warm and upbeat opening, he led the audience into a karaoke session of Biz Markies Just a Friend, joined by famous guests like LL Cool J, Lil Dicky and Rita Wilson, along with the rest of the star-studded crowd. Participants like Mandy Moore, Tracee Ellis Ross and Billy Porter sang together, celebrating the togetherness after a year of separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scooping up categories left and right, the night’s biggest winners were Ted Lasso, The Queens Gambit, and The Crown, with the shows winning seven, eleven, and eleven Emmy Awards, respectively. Ted Lasso co-creator and actor Jason Sudeikis took home the award for best lead actor in a comedy series and said he dedicated the victory to his colleagues behind the scenes.

I would say this show is about family, this show is about mentors and teachers, this show is about teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without these three things in my life, Sudeikis said.

A familiar lineup of shows swept through categories with the top awards as Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series, both given to members of the Ted Lasso cast. Likewise, Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters won the title of Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film, respectively, both of whom starred in Mare of Easttown. As a result of that rehearsal, the next four categories were dominated by The Crown, scoring victories for his writing, directing, and acting.

As for one of the evening’s most anticipated awards, actress, dancer, director and producer Debbie Allen accepted the prestigious Governors Award, presented by Television Academy President and CEO Frank Scherma. Joined by friends and colleagues including Jada Pinkett Smith and fellow Grays Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, Allen said she was grateful to celebrate her long journey of combat and rise through the ranks of the entertainment industry.

May this moment resonate with women around the world and this country, from Texas to Afghanistan, Allen said. For young people who do not have the right to vote, who cannot even get vaccinated, they inherit the world we live in and where we lead them. It’s time for you to claim your power.

Heartfelt and memorable acceptance speeches were balanced by comedy skits directed by Cedric the Entertainer, which took shape in both live and pre-recorded skits featuring TV stars like Zooey Deschanel and Alyson Hannigan. The show also made numerous references to the pop culture and political climate of recent years, with nods to memorable Met Gala looks, TikTok dances, and California recall elections.

With numerous mentions from the world outside of television, other notable award winners gave thoughtful speeches on their craft. Writer and actress Michaela Coel, who won the Outstanding Writing Award for a Limited or Anthology Series or Film, prepared a written encouragement in her acceptance speech, which she said she dedicated to All the writers.

Write the story that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable, Coel said. I challenge you in a world that prompts us to walk the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems in a way synonymous with success. be afraid to disappear from her, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence.

In addition to the high emotions of the night, R&B and soul singer-songwriter Leon Bridges gave a sentimental performance stripped of his song River in front of a commemorative video, which paid homage to late figures in the television industry. such as Larry King, Alex Trebek and Biz Markie.

Overall, the evening was filled with humorous skits, touching speeches from nominees and surprising guest stars who appeared both at the live event and in pre-recorded skits. After more than a year of uncertainty for the television industry and the world at large, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards provided a space to celebrate the actors and crews who have been at the forefront of the television art despite everything.

And for the first time in a long time, the nominees were able to enjoy the glow of the ceremony side by side.