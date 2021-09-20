Jean Smart, Hannah Waddingham, Michaela Coel: 5 memorable moments from the Emmy Awards speech





The Emmys were no exception.

Say what you want about repeat winners, some of the winners delivered their A-game acceptance speech under some kind of extreme duress most of us can only imagine (a room of super influential people + an audience of millions … you get this).

“Ted Lasso” star Hanna Waddingham took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy – her first Emmy – and couldn’t hide her joy on stage. In her speech, she showed special love for her co-star Juno Temple, who was also nominated in the category, and tears of joy for her audience friend. “There is no Rebecca without Keeley,” she said, referring to their characters. “If you ever leave my life, I’ll hunt you down.” She also thanked her parents and her circle of friends, saying, “This single mom wouldn’t be here without you.” Smart jeans “Hacks” star Jean Smart picked up her fourth Emmy Award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy Series and opened her acceptance speech with a touching tribute to her late husband, Richard Gilliland, who died in March. “I wouldn’t be here without him, without him kind of putting his career on hold so that I can take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities I’ve had,” she said. Michaela coel The incredible talent behind HBO and the BBC’s “I May Destroy You” made prepared remarks upon accepting his Emmy for Best Writing in a Limited TV Series or Movie – the result being solid proof to the ‘support for more pre-written speeches. “Write the stories that scare you, that make you feel uncertain, that is uncomfortable. I challenge you,” she said. “In a world that prompts us to walk the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves and in turn to feel the need to be constantly visible – for visibility these days seems somewhat sort of synonymous with success – don’t be afraid to disappear. From her, from us, for a moment and see what comes to you in silence. ” Coel also dedicated the show “to every survivor of sexual assault”. Olivia colman During what has been a huge night for “The Crown,” actress Olivia Colman won her first Emmy Award for her role as Queen Elizabeth II. Although she joked that she “would have put in the money” so that her victory did not happen, she was clearly moved. She became particularly emotional at the end of her speech. “I’m going to be real quick because I have tears in my eyes because I wish my dad was there to see this,” she said. “I lost my dad during Covid, and he would have loved it all.” Debbie Allen The always inspiring Debbie Allen received a hero’s welcome when she took the stage to accept her Governors Award, and she didn’t waste her chance to speak directly to women and youth. “Let this moment resonate with women around the world – across this country and around the world – from Texas to Afghanistan,” she said. “Also the young people who don’t have the right to vote, who can’t even get vaccinated – they inherit the world we live in and lead in. It’s time for you to claim your power. Claim your voice. , sing your song, tell your stories. It will make us a better place.

