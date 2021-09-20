Restaurant review: aroma | Columbus Metro





This summer, Aroma debuted on Lynn Street at the place that was once Si Seor (!). Prior to that, the space housed Deli in the Alley. Unlike its predecessors, Aroma isn’t geared towards deli or south of the border, genres that are both familiar and popular with the downtown crowd. And although Aroma is a nickname that could be associated with any dining theme, the new operation does not have one area of ​​specialty; it offers a sophisticated mix of Mediterranean and European menu options. Aesthetically, the Aromas lines are modern and clean, with hard surfaces and wooden floors. With walls in gold and burgundy tones, the color scheme is quite warm and matches the warm hospitality of the house well. The appetizer section of the menu is the first place where a strong Mediterranean influence stands out. Crushing ($ 3.99). Served with pita triangles, it’s a thick, spiked tomato-based mix that features a nutty element that adds luxurious richness. Crushing Or maybe something more fusing? For this there is Avocado hummus ($ 3.99). If its title creates expectations of some sort of mix between a guac and a traditional hummus, those expectations would be fair enough. Lawyers are ridiculously flexible, anyway. They’ve made appearances in faux nutella and brownie recipes, so how about hummus too? Verdict: Of course it works. The chickpea-tahini-avocado blend as a starter comes across as an unusually smooth and silky hummus, while retaining the savory nutty accent of the tahini. Avocado hummus The Cigar rolls ($ 6.49 named for the shape, not the aroma) offer a different kind of snack option. Again, there is a Mediterranean accent, the feta, but harmoniously paired with a melt-in-the-mouth gouda, and served with a lightening citrus yogurt sauce. Cigar rolls Aroma also bakes pizza, in its own way. To start, the homemade pizza is served on a cauliflower-based crust. If it is possible to find pizzas with a cauliflower crust elsewhere in town, the variation remains atypical. In terms of pizza functionality, the Aromas Cauliflower Crust gets the job done. It’s not as chewy and flavorful as a conventional crust, but it makes a useful base for toppings. But these fillings must carry the pie, and the Meat eater ($ 11.99) is up to the task. While cured meats (pepperoni, ham, Canadian bacon) can garnish a traditional pie, Aromas Meat Eater offers firm, hearty and heavy ground beef, combined with sweet onion, fiery serrano, tomatoes and mushrooms mixed with mozzarella. Even if its components are simple, there is something aromatic (at the risk of being puny) in the pie that is more the sum than the parts. Meat eater For those who really love cauliflower, there is a pizza option that toppings the crust with even MORE roasted cauliflower; this version is also suitable for vegetarians. But there are plenty of other herbal alternatives to consider in the formal entry section. Concrete example, Shepherds’ dish ($ 9.99). It’s built on a flavorful lentil base that mixes bulgur (you might know bulgur from tabouli, it’s the same grain product), roasted beats, goat cheese, and sautéed onions. It’s heavy and filling and served with a cleansing yogurt sauce to add variety to the dining experience. Shepherds’ dish The Chicken Skewers ($ 10.99) are of good quality. The starter offers a familiar kebob option, with appropriately grilled pieces of chicken, and seared tomatoes and pepper on the side. Entrees usually come with formal accompaniments, and if they aren’t original, homemade fries are respectable, warm, and crispy companions. Chicken skewers with fries Aroma is open daily at 11 a.m. 9 p.m. for lunch and dinner at 72 E. Lynn St. For more information visit aromacolumbus.com. All photos from Susan Post

