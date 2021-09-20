



MAD Architects unveils Hollywood-inspired “office of the future”

Courtesy of MAD Architects MAD Architects has announced “The Star”, a new landmark that will foster culture, creativity and inspiration in Los Angeles, California. Nestled in the heart of Hollywood, the Star’s reflective architecture echoes the glamorous features of the neighborhood and integrates nature into its structure with natural lighting, greenery, and workplaces that cater to the mental and physical well-being of employees. + 4 The Star reflects the Hollywood world with vibrant functionality and imagination, and promotes a healthier work environment, where nature, light and open spaces are available to all employees. In this “office of the future”, as labeled by the architectural firm, these “life improvement” elements are not limited amenities, but are an integral part of the working environment. The building’s healthy working environment is further explored through its flexible floor plans that encourage gathering and access to nature alongside office work. Courtesy of MAD Architects Terraced green spaces will be set up at street level, providing gathering spaces for the public and employees. Rising to its 22 floors, the upper levels of the structure gradually narrow, creating an organic form marked by lush vegetation that does not impose strongly on the neighborhood’s skyline. Related article MAD Architects Reveals Art Installations and Furniture Designs at Milan Design Week “Freedom”. Image Romina Carpentieri For Milan Design Week 2021, MAD Architects installed a large yellow seabird looking into the Cortile dOnore as a metaphor for life resuming its course in the post-pandemic world. The installation entitled Freedom is a nod to inclusiveness and borderlessness, as well as a playful symbol of hope. The architecture firm also unveiled its design proposal for the Hainan Science and Technology Museum, Haikou City, Hainan, China. Scheduled to be inaugurated at the end of August 2021 and to be completed and open by 2024, the Hainan Science and Technology Museum is the company’s second major public project in Hainan, after the Cloudscape, which opened in April 2021.

