Girls’ Night Out, but historic tours underway





PORT TOWNSEND – The Main Street program in Port Townsend has canceled two fall events that normally draw crowds downtown: the girls’ night out on October 7 and the Halloween party. The decision was made last week due to uncertainty over COVID and a recent spike in cases, Main Street executive director Mari Mullen said on Friday. Girls’ Night Out, a shopping event involving many downtown businesses, is a women’s health awareness campaign and takes place during breast cancer awareness month October, Mullen noted. It raises funds for women in need through the Jefferson Healthcare Foundation, of which Jefferson Healthcare is a long-time sponsor. “This year they have serious concerns about events that could potentially impact the safety of the community,” Mullen said in a press release, and since Girls’ Night Out brings hundreds of women downtown to indoor activities in smaller spaces, Jefferson Healthcare has chosen not to sponsor it. . The Main Street Promotion Committee chose to cancel after meeting last Wednesday to discuss the event and Jefferson Healthcare’s concerns, Mullen said. “The number of COVIDs has increased in our community. We want to support community safety, ”she said. “We hope to be able to offer the event in October 2022, when the pandemic is behind us. “ The October 31 tradition in downtown Trick or Treat, which Mullen says has attracted more than 2,000 children, has also been canceled due to COVID concerns. Main Street asked traders about the event and responses were not in favor of its continuation, Mullen said. In the fall, Port Townsend’s Main Street program will continue its hidden history tours, she said. Free walking tours begin at 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month – October 2 and 16 – at the Haller Fountain on Taylor and Washington Streets. Participants are requested to wear masks. For more information on the hidden history interpretive panels that inspired the tours, see PThistory.com. To register for a visit, go to https://bit.ly/3nIEDWt. Walk-in tours are welcome on tour days if space is available. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/girls-night-out-off-but-history-tours-ongoing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos