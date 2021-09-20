Bollywood firmly controls the Chinese Communist Party

The discovery a 76-page study report titled Mapping Chinese Footprints and Influence Operation in India published by the Law and Society Alliance concluded that the Chinese are increasingly buying influence in the Bollywood industry and subtly brainwashing masses by casually pushing pro-Chinese ideas down their throats.

According to the study, Beijing has attempted and, in some ways, succeeded in gaining a deep foothold in Indian intellectual space. Especially after gifting mankind with a deadly virus that sort of shut down the entire planet for most of the year and a half, China is looking to increase its investment. His perception is at an all-time low, coupled with the fact that the Indian government has banned Chinese companies in the country one after another.

The report says that it is a combination of financial investments, whether in the entertainment industry, in the socio-political field through the Confucius Institutes, the Chinese government has used all the tricks of its manual to make breakthroughs in Indian economy and society. . This is done in an attempt to advance his own selfish narrative and create discord within Indian society regarding China’s actions and motives,

Bollywood films and Chinese influence

In 2011, the director of the Rockstar film Imtiaz Alis starring Ranbir Kapoor was released after receiving a series of cuts from the censorship board. It was the UPA-2 era when the Chinese practically dictated to officials at 24 Akbar Marg’s office with a certain last name Gandhi how to conduct their business. Apparently, the censorship committee cut a scene showing a “Free Tibet” flag, during the Sadda haq song streak that apparently angered Tibetans living in exile here in India.

Activists of the Students for a Free Tibet-India (SFT) had protested against the decision to remark, “Tibetans living in India and around the world are disheartened that the ‘Free Tibet’ banner has been removed from the film, which could have conveyed the message through this long-awaited Film of the Year,”

Chandni Chowk in China

Chandi Chowk to China scrapped the bottom of the barrel, which has to be one of the silly movies Akshay Kumar has ever had the bad luck to make. The film, getting rid of any pretext, shamelessly tried to push a pro-Chinese line.

We have been taught a lot about the history of China and perhaps a large majority of us would know more about the ruler of the Ming Dynasty, Lie Shen, than any Chola ruler in the country. It was obvious that the film was going to portray the Chinese as good people when the majority filming took place in Bangkok and Shanghai Film Studio.

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Another film called Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, subtly attempted to promote communism by evoking the name of Mao Tse-tung. Without delving too deeply into the wreckage of a film, one must understand that the main protagonist Imran Khan alias Matru and his revolutionary instincts in the film are significantly influenced by those of Mao Tse-tung.

The villagers, in their fight, are supported and advised by Mao who regularly sends messages to the villagers, written on canvas. Later in the film, it is revealed that Mao is none other than Matru who is to advise villagers without revealing themselves in order to retain the key post of Harry’s assistant (Pankaj Kapur).

Maoism is a threat to the country, the far left areas are much more dangerous than the border areas of the country and here we had a film that not only glorified the pioneer of evil ideology but also used it as a plot throughout the excruciating 151 minute run time.

No pro-India war film about the Indochina War of 1962

Additionally, an interesting point to note is that since the Indochina War of 1962, only a handful of films have been made. While Indo-Pak movies are routine as the liberal cabal can’t go against popular public perception, but trying to name and shame China is a trope we’ve rarely seen played on. big screen.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and other actors who have apparently tried to bring the nationalist flavor to the Bollywood industry have also not made a film where China is presented as the legitimate villain that it is. This begs the question that we still haven’t seen the legitimate portrayal of heroes as Major Shaitan Singh the daredevil that conquered Rezang La Pass during the 1962 war.

Maybe the business is too big to ignore. China is the worlds second biggest cinema market after the United States. It currently has 41,000 cinema screens, almost double the number in India. Aamir Khans Dangal was a smash hit at the Chinese box office, grossing over Rs 1300 crore, and as a result, you wouldn’t see Aamir at least make an anti-China film in the near future.

Using films to get good press is an age-old public relations movement. China has been at the forefront. Not only Bollywood but Hollywood has not been spared the charm of the Chinese either. There’s a reason Marvel and other movie giants are targeting China for their releases.

With market access from Hollywood and Bollywood studios, the Chinese government began to use these culturally influential studios as a tool for Chinese propaganda. Screenwriters, directors and production studios are forced to portray China and the Chinese government in a good light for fear of being banned by the Chinese government.

Disney made the live-action adaptation of Mulan filming it in Xinjiang Province where thousands of Uyghur Muslims are held captive in inhuman concentration camps.

Read more: Disney wanted to make a movie that makes China happy and money at the same time. It made a BIG mess instead

The recent release of Shang Chi was also aimed at introducing an Asian and especially a Chinese superhero so that moviegoers could feel concerned and shell out more money on tickets. While Hollywood has been completely usurped by the CCP, it is slowly but surely engulfing the city of Bollywood.