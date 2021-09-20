MADHURI DIXIT and other Bollywood actors in TUDUM: India Spotlight





TUDUM comes to life and how! A few days ago, Netflix unveiled the official trailer and all-star lineup for our first “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event”. On September 25, more than 145 of our biggest stars and creators from around the world – representing more than 70 series, films and specials – will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks. Ahead of this global fan event, Netflix India Youtube will host the TUDUM: India Spotlight at 9:00 p.m. IS. This special Indian segment will be hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal has many surprises in store. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the star-studded preview which includes Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tabu, Tovino Thomas, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli and many more! Fans will witness Madhuri Dixit in an unseen role in the upcoming Finding Anamika series with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali sharing his take on his very first series and the highly anticipated alluring Netflix project, Heeramandi. And for all thriller fans, tune in for a very special surprise to find out more about Khufiya, Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller. How to watch Watch TUDUM: India Spotlight on 9:00 p.m. IS, September 25, 2021 on Netflix India Youtube. Post this, the virtual live stream event starts at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT / 1am JST and KST / 9:30 p.m. IS. The event will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channels around the world, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. There will be pre-shows specials highlighting Korean and Indian series and films as well as exciting animated content that will start at 5 a.m. PST / 8 a.m. EST / 12 p.m. GMT / 9 p.m. JST and KST / 5:30 p.m. IS on specific channels. What to expect at the Global Fan event Over 145 stars and over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour TUDUM event – including some of our most popular return seasons like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, at La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as a blockbuster of films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more. In addition, Indian titles such as Finding Anamika, Heeramandi and Khufiya are expected. (See below for the full list). Fans will be the first to hear the latest news and see first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars of Netflix. Talent: Jennifer aniston Jonathan bailey Jason bateman Zazie Beetz Halle berry Millie Bobby Brown Manolo cardona Henri cavill Jean Cho Lily collins Nicola coughlan Madhuri Dixit Idris Elbe | Nathalie Emmanuel Kevin hart Chris Hemsworth Dwayne johnson Jung Hae-in Kai Kim hee-chul King Regina Nick kroll Jennifer lawrence Ralph macchio Jonathan majors Adam mckay Caleb McLaughlin Death of Alvaro Elsa Pataky Maite Perroni Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Noomi Raptor Adam sandler Matthias schweighofer Maisa Silva Lilly singh Zack Snyder Kang song Alexander Speitzer Omar Sy Charlize theron Kenjiro Tsuda Finn wolfhard Guillaume Zabka and so many others Shows and films: Aggretsuko / A mustache away / Through my window Esoteric Army of thieves Black crab Big mouth Bridgerton Bright: Samurai Soul /: bruised The man with chestnuts Cobra Kai Pollock in black and white Cowboy Bebop The crown Dark desire Back at 15 Do not seek Emilie in Paris Enola Holmes Extraction Find Anamika The ground is lava The more they fall Hell / Heeramandi Human ressources Interceptor Interior work Khoufiya Theft of money The old guard Ozark Maldives My name / New world / Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / Eternal: Rebel Wild rhythm Red Notice The sand man Sex education The silent sea / i am georgine Strange things Super crooks / Ultraman The Umbrella Academy Vikings: Valhalla The witcher The Witcher: Origin of Blood Young, famous and African How to co-distribute Fans are invited to co-stream and react to our TUDUM event in real time. Check out this guide on how to co-stream on Twitch. Sign up to co-stream on TUDUM.com.

