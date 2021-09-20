Electronic Arts’ Playdemic deal with Warner Bros. Games – The Hollywood Reporter





Video game giant Electronic Arts has completed the $ 1.4 billion acquisition of UK mobile game studio Playdemic, known for the Golf clash franchise, from Warner Bros. AT&T Games. This is the latest acquisition that strengthens its sports and mobile activity. The cash deal “will add to our growing mobile portfolio and expand our leadership in sports,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. “The addition of the amazing Playdemic team not only adds to the strength of our mobile teams around the world, but also continues our expansion and investment in UK-based talent. With Playdemic now part of Electronic Arts, we are excited to bring even more amazing and innovative mobile games to a diverse audience across the globe. With over 80 million downloads worldwide to date, Golf clash is one of the leading mobile games in the US and UK, EA said. “With the addition of Playdemic, Electronic Arts’ portfolio now covers more than 18 top live mobile services in fast growing genres, including lifestyle, casual, sports and midsize games,” he said. -he adds. Said Paul Gouge, studio manager at Playdemic, said his team “will continue to rely on Golf clashthe incredible success of and creating new games, which we believe can be even more effective at entertaining and engaging audiences on a global scale. EA has used acquisitions to strengthen its presence in growth areas. “As mobile continues to be the world’s largest and fastest growing gaming platform, this acquisition is another step in Electronic Arts’ strategy to continue to lead,” said the company. “With the additions of Codemasters, Glu Mobile, Metalhead Software and now Playdemic over the past year, EA continues to bring together talented teams, industry-leading franchises and IPs, along with innovative technology to deliver incredible experiences that connect hundreds of millions of players together. stake.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/electronic-arts-playdemic-acquisition-closes-1235016947/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos