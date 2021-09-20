Universal Beijing Resort finds success amid China-U.S. Tensions Quartz

Weeks before Universal Studios opened its long-awaited theme park in Beijing, it became clear that US-China tensions would not slow its welcome.

Park invitations preview on September 1st quickly became a status symbol, with influencers posting pictures of themselves in Harry Potter outfits in the grounds of Hogwarts Castle, sparking a slew of envious comments on the Weibo social media platform. Then last week, tickets for $ 99 to visit Universal Beijing Resort on the day it opens today (September 20) sold out. in a minute to become available on Trip.com, one of the largest travel sites in China. Meanwhile, Alibaba-backed travel site Fliggy 100,000 tickets soldwithin half an hour, while rooms at one of the park’s two hotels, some of which cost $ 3,000 a night, were also booked just as quickly.

The overwhelming receptionis a reminder of the power of Hollywood, whose bet on the Chinese market seems to be paying off. And the same goes for China’s bet on Hollywood.

Roller coaster with a soft landing

The park’s arrival comes at a time when China and the United States have growing disputes in areas ranging from technology to the origins of Covid-19, sparking growing Chinese nationalist sentiment that has fueled periodic corporate boycotts American. China was also crack down on his own movie celebrities in recent weeks, the official media have been surprisingly receptive to the theme park. It may have something to do with the ownership structure of the parks.

The resort is majority-owned by Chinese state-owned companies, including Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, with the theme park unit of NBC Universal, which is part of US entertainment giant Comcast, owning 30%. It’s a model similar to the Shanghai Disneyland, which opened five years ago and is majority-owned by Shanghai Shendi Group.

Fifth and largest universal hotel complex in the world, Beijing Park was first proposed about 20 years agoby the Beijing Tourism Group, according to China Daily, but approved only in 2014. It is reportedly costs around $ 6.5 billion to build, and has sections dedicated to the Chinese public, including a Kung Fu Panda themed area outside of its usual attractions such as the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem themed ride. receive 10 million visitors per year initially, which will grow as the park completes its expansion.

As a sign of Beijing diluting its aggressive wolf-warrior diplomatic style around the opening of the parks, many official voices in China have hailed the Universal theme park as a sign of this goodwill between the two countries.

Qin Gang, China’s new ambassador to Washington, tweeted last week that he shared a roller coaster ride in the park with friends from the US-China Business Council. After all the falls and jolts, the roller coaster finally landed smooth, he wrote. Meanwhile, the state-owned Global Times said that the answer to beijing park challenged the ubiquitous anti-American nationalism in China portrayed by Western media.

China’s hot and cold romance with Hollywood

Chinese audiences seem to have cooled off Hollywood films themselves, with Chinese blockbusters and even independent films increasingly trumping US films at the box office.

Meanwhile, US film studios’ engagement with China drew criticism from them. Last year the Disney movie Mulan drew boycott calls after the production was shot in Xinjiang and thanked public security officials in an area where around 1 million Uyghur Muslims have been forcibly detained, a claim Beijing denied.

But a significant portion of Hollywood’s income come from the seaside resorts and other experiences, which is why the sight of visitors enthusiastically chasing characters like the Transformers’ Megatron, became a social media phenomenon thanks to its chatty artist, and queuing for rides in the Harry Potter-themed section, must be reassuring to entertainment business executives. Participation is also a sign of consumer confidence in the recovery of Covid-19, with resort activity being hit hard last year.

However, some Chinese netizens said they were stunned by the ease with which the Chinese could move away from their previous boycotts of foreign brands, including American ones, on issues like Xinjiang and Hong Kong, where political repression has been underway since. Last year.

People really have no integrity, chanting anti-American slogans on one side and crazily throwing money at it as they flock to the Universal Park, one Weibo user wrote.