Veteran Bollywood singer-songwriter Bappi Lahiri slams reports of poor health

Veteran Bollywood singer-songwriter Bappi Lahiri is disheartened by the news of his alleged ill health which has been broadcast by multiple media outlets in recent days. Lahiri, who topped the Bollywood music charts in the ’80s and’ 90s, has denied stories about his ailing health and assured his fans everything is fine. In a post on Instagram, Lahiri decided to set the record straight. Discouraging to learn that some media is publishing false reports about me and my health. With the blessing of my fans and supporters, I’m fine! Bappida His post prompted a response from singer Shaan, who also slammed the media for spreading fake news. It’s really disgusting .. #falsereporting .. I don’t know what they get out of it .. only creates panic and confusion. News of Lahiri’s poor health spread following an article in the Indian daily Mid-day, which quoted the stars’ veteran son, Bappa Lahiri, as saying that his father had not yet fully recovered. recovered after contracting COVID-19 in April. The virus slowed him down; he gets tired easily, but there is no need to be alarmed. He is on the road to recovery, the son of composer Bappa told the Indian daily. He was advised not to speak as part of the recovery. This is why spectators wonder if he has lost his voice. But his morale remains high. He plans to record a Durga Puja song with Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta. He also composed the song Ganpati Bappa Morya, performed by Anuradha Juju. Bappi Lahiri

Image Credit: IANS

Lahiri is also currently in a wheelchair, according to the report, which her son attributed to a recent knee replacement surgery. Lahiri, affectionately known as Bappi da by fans and colleagues, is widely regarded as the Bollywood Disco King, having pioneered the advent of the musical genre in Hindi films of the 80s and 90s. His greatest successes as a songwriter include soundtracks from films like Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Himmatwala and Chalte Chalte. In 2011, he made a comeback as a singer with the hit song Ooh lala la in the movie The Dirty Picture. Some of his most popular tracks include Yaar Bina and Tamma Tamma. Lahiri has composed the music for nearly 600 films, in various languages ​​in India. He also ended up in the Guinness Book of World Records for his achievement. The song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja, originally portrayed on Mithun Chakraborty in the 1982 movie Disco Dancer, was translated into Russian and Chinese and was part of Adam Sandlers’ original score You Dont Mess with the Zohan.

