Kangana Ranaut Shows Up at Javed Akhtar Hearing in Pink Sari, Calls Him Face Hyenas in Style | Bollywood

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared some glamorous photos of herself before heading to a hearing on Monday. Kangana shared her photos in a pink sari as she went to the hearing for lyricist Javed Akhtar’s case against her.

Sharing her photos, she wrote on Instagram, Remember the ones that can’t make you, they can’t break you either. Also when in those storm eyes .. look it in the eyes and. ASK. Today was the hearing of the Javed Akhtar case which he filed under pressure from Shiv Sena. A lone warrior taking on hyenas in style too. Her post was also appreciated by Samantha Akkineni.

Javed had filed a libel claim against Kangana Ranaut. During her court appearance on Monday, Kangana said she lost confidence in the district court because he indirectly “threatened” her with issuing a warrant against her if she did not appear before him for a bail offense. .

She also filed a cross-lawsuit against Javed for “extortion and criminal intimidation”. The words that were used by the accused (Akhtar) were “if you don’t say sorry to Hrithik Roshan, you will have to kill yourself because they will put you in jail.” They have found all the clues and evidence and they know the matter is entirely in their hands, ”his complaint said.

Javed filed a lawsuit in court in November last year, claiming that Kangana made defamatory statements against him in a TV interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation. In his complaint, he claimed that she had dragged his name during an interview referring to an existing “coterie” in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June of the year. last.