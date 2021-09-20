EXCLUSIVE: Bhumika Chawla reveals reason for her absence from Bollywood; She says she is open to good projects in Hindi

Do you remember Bhumika Chawla, who captured millions of hearts with her first performance in Tere Naam in 2003? The actress has garnered a lot of attention with her acting prowess over the course of her two-decade career and has continued to reign over hearts not only in Bollywood but the South Indian film industry as well. However, her absence from Hindi films often left her fans missing her. But Bhumika is of the opinion that she is quite selective in her projects and takes the time to sign a film.

It turned out that sometimes good scripts would come along and I would work on other projects, sometimes scripts would come up that I really liked, but things ended up not working for various reasons, and then some didn’t match. quite to my sensitivity. In such situations the gap in the industry increases and therefore the fellowship thinks that you are not ready for work and it also becomes a situation out of sight, out of mind. But I worked in the South Indian film industry, Bhumika said. She also stressed that she is open to good projects.

I would love to take them back and do a lot more work in the industry, added Bhumika. Additionally, the actress has spoken of having completed 25 years in Mumbai. She said: “The most important thing to remember when it comes to ending 25 years in Mumbai, the city of dreams, is that it is a city where you find your way, a city that fills you with. love, helps you dream, where people do not interfere. in your business but will be there if you need it and you’re nice. If you work hard, Mumbai is a city that gives you a full seven course meal that includes dreams, fun, money, success, loneliness, happiness, and a hectic life. It is the city of lights.

