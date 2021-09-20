Show Review – The Hollywood Reporter

It took about five minutes for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards telecast to become embarrassing.

We did so through the rather arbitrary tribute on television marked for “Just a Friend” by the late Biz Markie. Maybe you were amused by Rita Wilson’s rap and the TV Academy making room for Lil Dicky on stage despite the ignorance. Dave completely, but even if you weren’t amused it was over quickly and it turned out host Cedric the Entertainer wasn’t even going to do a monologue and we went straight to Seth Rogen presenting the top prize of the evening.

The bottom line

A sometimes endless sea of ​​mixed messages, with some highlights.



“There are far too many of us in this small room,” Rogen said to himself as he glanced around the crowd.

He continued, “They said it was outside. This is not the case ”, before adding:“ We are currently in a hermetically sealed tent. I would not have come to this!

Was Rogen really serious? Partially serious? Joking for the benefit of the public at home? I do not know. Any feeling that Rogen was completely kidding was probably dispelled when Cedric the artist returned a few minutes later for the somewhat late-on-show monologue that marked the start of a long series of unsuccessful sketches and pieces. Cedric made it clear that everyone at the site had to be vaccinated to attend, which I’m sure is true, but it created an awkward juxtaposition between the best intentions of the organizers and both the reality of the event and how the event will be handled by the audience at home.

This internal dissonance was probably the true and most involuntary theme of the night.

The Emmys celebrated a proliferated television landscape with more great programming than ever before, but voters then handed out virtually all of the awards available to them to Ted lasso, The Queen’s Gambit and The crown. Hacks and Easttown mare at least broke the monotony a little bit, but after a year in which Schitt Creek, Succession and Watchmen were, if possible, even more dominant, it would be difficult for anyone to argue that for all the great television available, Emmy voters seem to notice only the smallest part of it and no, let’s be perfectly frank, the most ambitious corner of it. this. Sunday’s biggest winners were a pair of majestic and well-produced period dramas, an underdog sports comedy that proudly wrote its main script of Major league and the now annual assault of victories for Last week tonight, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Saturday Night Live.

Television in 2021 is exciting and daring. Television in 2021 pushes the aesthetic limits of the envelope. Television welcomes new voices and new storytelling paradigms. Most of the time, you wouldn’t know it from watching the Emmys.

Which is why the moment that made me happiest Sunday night was Michaela Coel’s win for HBO writing. I can destroy you. Coel could have won for directing, acting and producing and probably 10 years ago, “It’s not much, but it’s something!” would have been a viable appeasement at the limit. Coel’s series may have HBO’s imprimatur, but in all other respects it’s an uncomfortable and upsetting start, a play so beautifully personal that Coel could have been forgiven for taking the stage and requisitioning the scene. star until someone tries to train it. Instead, she gave a short 53-second speech that began with the wisdom “Write the story that scares you” and ended with a dedication to “every survivor of sexual assault”.

Coel’s acceptance would have been an effective and invigorating speech even if he hadn’t immediately followed Scott Frank discussing three different sets of playoff music – Andrea Bocelli, for no reason, over and over – turning into a dull speech hailing his Queen’s Gambit collaborators in more than three minutes of nascent backlash. Throw a closing speech from another Queen’s Gambit producer who managed to reference the show’s message about crushing patriarchy with a sneaky, out of context joke about sexy’s return to chess and it was possible to watch the tide turn on a well-regarded series in real time .

As it turned out, Coel was one of the few examples of the wave of diverse and promising voices the series continued to discuss, but failed to honor. Overall, this year’s Emmy nominees highlighted this drastic change and opened the door to potential historical moments and then things like Pose and Underground Railroad and I can destroy you were excluded or had to be content with symbolic victories. Probably the most representative streak of the evening was seeing Frank receive his Dogs Reservation creator Starlin Harjo and this FX on the exciting young Hulu comedy cast, literally a new generation making their presence felt and the old guard refusing to leave. And I especially liked The Queen’s Gambit! So thank you, Emmys, for making me feel bad about something I love.

As for the show itself? Well, first I have to thank the producers for bringing the limited series category to the climax of the night. It was an obvious choice, pushing the marquee category to the end, but even that level of format change can be slow to come and the producers generally structured the show correctly, dividing the genres so we weren’t stuck with a single behemoth followed by another followed by another like last year. It was three behemoths at the shuffle!

The return to a hosted TV show was likely overdue, after a string of recent awards shows jumping on the bandwagon without an MC. Cedric the Entertainer made reasonable efforts and I guess I would say the show was not a referendum on whether hosts are necessary or unnecessary, but a reminder that even if you have a host you still need a host. writers with clever ideas for the host. The show lacked that. The flimsy sketches ranged from slightly funny but too long, like the support group for non-Emmy winners, to slightly funny but too random to be really funny, like Cedric faced with his past three waves of sitcoms, to just plain gruesome. , like anything. that’s where they built a multi-minute skit around the fly that lodged on Mike Pence’s head during the Vice Presidential Debate ELEVEN MONTHS AGO. Current humor, you are wrong.

The show was generally oddly directed. Has anyone had a precise idea of ​​the layout of the place? I certainly didn’t. It was crowded and uninspiring at the moment COVID, as if they could just as easily have used a normal theater, but it wasn’t easy to tell. Despite all the privacy, the camera never seemed to really know where to go and the director failed to recognize some emerging and common jokes. At one point, a camera had to be trained on Conan O’Brien 100% of the time because no one was having fun on Emmy night anymore, but several of his reactions were completely missed. And I’ll never be a fan of an In Memoriam segment in which two live musical acts are in the foreground and the slideshow honoring the starting icons is in the background or even in the back corner. Ending the obituary with the powerful statement by Michael Kenneth Williams was powerful, but the industry has lost some real titans this year and they deserved attention with Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste, as unmistakably gifted as they are.

There were some great and revolutionary moments on Sunday. The women – Jessica Hobbs and Lucia Aniello – winning the Drama and Comedy Directing Award that same year was unprecedented. Jean Smart and Kate Winslet and Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham and Olivia Colman all gave speeches which, whether long or short, were reminiscent of why they are so loved, as is Debbie Allen, whose influence on the television landscape is should never be undersold. . At least Kerry Washington was able to pay tribute to Michael K. Williams even though he lost his category to Tobias Menzies, the only winner absent neither in Los Angeles nor at the party. The crown in London. But the stretches between the big games sometimes seemed endless.

Overall, however, this year’s Emmys weren’t exactly a particularly cohesive TV show, and they didn’t exactly honor a very representative slice of last year’s TV. And maybe the lack of internal consistency was even part of the problem, but the pervasive boredom amid mixed messages shouldn’t have been.