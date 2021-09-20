Executives of Caesars Entertainment, Comscore, Dentsu Aegis Network, Democratic Governors Assoc. and Republican Governors Assoc., GroupM, Horizon Media, Hyundai, Magna Global, Nielsen, Pearle Vision to speak at TVB Forward 2021 | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 20, 2021– TVB Conference before 2021 will take place virtually again this year on September 30, 2021 and offer an even greater multidimensional experience. Virtual Conference 2.0 will bring together local TV titans, media advertising agencies, key advertising categories and AdTechs to discuss the future of local TV. 2021 has already been a dynamic year for local television, as media and marketers grapple with a pandemic economic environment, changes in viewer and consumer behavior, and an ever-evolving conversation about technology. measurement and advertising. Brands and advertisers have had the unique opportunity to pause, assess and understand what really impacts their business and appreciate the value of local television, said Steve Lanzano, President and CEO from the management of TVB. This year’s conference will highlight the incredible work being done by brands, agencies and their partner TV channels. Local really paves the way for recovery. Speakers include: Gregory Aston, Research Director, Media Intelligence, Kantar

Tom Buono, Founder, BIA Financial and CEO, BIA Advisory Services

Lorne Brown, President, CEO and Founder, Operational

Marshall Cohen, Political Director, Democratic Governors Assoc.

Dan Conston, President, Congressional Leadership Fund

Cordie DePascale, Chief Strategy Officer, PremiumMedia360

Kathy Doyle, Executive Vice President, Managing Director, Local Investment, MAGNA Global

Frank Fantini, CEO, Fantini Research; Editor, Fantinis Gaming Report

Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions

Chris Grove, Partner, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming

Adam Helfgott, CEO, MadHive

Eric Hession, Co-President, Caesars Sports & Online Gaming, Caesars Entertainment

Jennifer Hungerbuhler, Executive Vice President, Head of Local Video and Audio Investments, Dentsu

Ali Lapp, President, House Majority PAC

Nancy Larkin, Executive Vice President, Managing Partner LocalOne, Horizon Media

Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice President, Comscore

Dan Lyons, President, SureWaves

Eric Mathewson, Founder and CEO, WideOrbit

Debra OConnell, President of Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

Steve Passwaiter, VP, Growth and Strategy, Media Intelligence, Kantar / CMAG

Karthik Rao, COO, Nielsen

David Rexrode, Executive Director, Republican Governors Assoc.

Bill Sally, Executive Vice President, Sales, Nexstar Media

Bernie Shimkus, Vice President, Director of Consumer Research and Insight, Harmelin Media

Jen Soch, Executive Director, Specialty Channels, GroupM

Valari Dobson Staab, President, Local of NBCUniversal

Jason Stein, CEO, Flat Six Media

Tim Swift, President and Chief Operating Officer, WideOrbit

Robert Weisbord, Pres. Of Broadcast and Director of Advertising Revenue, Sinclair Broadcast Group

Doug Zarkin, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Pearle Vision

Angela Zepeda, Director of Marketing, Hyundai Motor America Topics for the session include Measurement, Business and Policy Forecasting, OTT / CTV, AdTech, Automotive, Politics, Sports Betting, Business Development, Future Media Leaders and much more. It has probably never been more crucial for us to think about how we conduct strategies locally. We think about how we reach our consumers holistically, at every level, from sales awareness. Considering the size of our vast dealer network, we really have to think locally, because that’s where the relationship is, said Marlo Skiko, head of US and global media, Ford Motor. Company, in a recent interview with TVB Steve Lanzano which will be featured on Forward. Last year, TVB recreated Forward virtually and drew nearly 4,000 attendees – from TV channels and senior executives, media agency and brand managers, mid-to-senior level media planners, buyers and sales managers. Participating broadcasters include: ABC Owned Television Stations, Allen Media Group, American Spirit Media, Bonneville International, CBS Television Stations, Cox Media Group, CoxReps, Fox TV Stations, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Griffin Communications, Hearst Television, Heartland Media , Hubbard Broadcasting, Katz Television Group, Meredith, Morgan Murphy Media, NBCUniversal Local, Nexstar Media Group, Sagamore Hill Broadcasting, Scripps, Standard Media, TEGNA and Univision. As in past years, the following awards will be announced: TVB Excellence Awards honoring Professional Achievement and the Agency of the Year, NEXT Awards celebrating tomorrow’s media leaders in advertising sales and buying, and the 2021 Ad Councils Catalyst Award, presented by Lisa Sherman, President and CEO, Advertising Council. Join the conversation by tweeting with the hashtag # TVBForward21. For a full list of speakers and previews of the virtual experience, follow @TVBTweets or visit online at https://www.tvb.org/conferences/forward-conference-2021/. Media partners include Automotive News, Broadcast and cable, Multichannel news, Radio + Television activity report, Spots-n-Dots, and TVNewsCheck. About TVB TVB is the non-profit trade association representing the local television industry in the Americas. Its members include American television stations, television broadcast groups, advertising sales representatives, trustees, international broadcasters and associate members. TVB actively promotes local media marketing solutions to the advertising community and strives to grow advertising dollars for multiple media platforms including air, online and mobile. TVB provides a variety of tools and resources, including its website, to support its members and help advertisers get the most out of local advertising dollars. For more information visit www.tvb.org. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005496/en/ CONTACT: Angela Sundstrom TVB 212.891.2274 [email protected] Anna wilgan DiGennaro Communications 201.421.5847 [email protected] KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS RETAIL STATE / LOCAL MARKETING ADVERTISING GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS ELECTIONS / CAMPAIGNS PUBLIC POLICY / GOVERNMENT STORES WINE & SPIRITS RESTAURANT / BAR AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOBILE ENTERTAINMENT / FOOD SUPPLY SOURCE: TVB Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/20/2021 08: 00 / DISC: 09/20/2021 08:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005496/en

