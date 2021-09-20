Lara Dutta turns 18 in Bollywood, recalls her journey including Miss Universe and work in movies like Andaaz





Lara Dutta Bhupathi has been in the Hindi film industry for 18 years and says she has more fun now than she did in her twenties as an actress. Speaking to IANS about her nearly two-decade trip to Bollywood, Lara said, “I am very happy with what my trip has been like. I have seen all phases and all angles of the industry. I came from Miss Universe status to the opportunity to work in a movie like “Andaaz”. Lara Dutta continued, “To be successful early on and just have the opportunity to work with some of the best names in the business… it’s amazing to have that kind of repertoire. Lara Dutta is grateful to the filmmakers she has had the chance to work with. “I found my genres that I liked the most early on in my career and acting really worked for me.” The 43-year-old actress believes she has found success in the comedy genre with films such as “No Entry”, “Bhaagam Bhaag” and “Partner” among many others. She says it has been “extremely rewarding”. Lara, who is married to tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, is grateful that the industry has given her the opportunity to take a break when she needed it when she had her daughter. Lara Dutta is also happy that women of all age groups are getting meaty roles in Bollywood. “I love that today I’m in my early forties and you can come back. There is no stopping women today. The parts that are written and the opportunities that are available are just amazing and when I look at actors Neena Guptaji and all of them it’s like they’re in their fifties and early sixties, ”she said. . Lara is having more fun in her career now than she was 20 years ago. “It brings me so much excitement that I know that at the end of the day things will continue to improve with each decade that I step into.” “I’m having so much fun in my 40s. In fact, I’m having more fun now than in my twenties as an actor because I play the kind of roles that I’m passionate about, I play actors who are closer to my age, and I play characters older than me. am, she said. The ‘Bell Bottom’ actress believes that writing is so much better now for women in the industry and that it’s an exciting time to be an actress in the company. Must read: Bappi Lahiri denounces rumors of loss of voice, criticizes media as false reports Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

