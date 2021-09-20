Celebrity birthdays for the week of September 26-Oct. 2: September 26: Country singer David Frizzell is 80 years old. Actor Kent McCord …

September 26: Country singer David Frizzell turns 80. Actor Kent McCord (Adam 12) is 79 years old. Weakest Link host Anne Robinson is 77 years old. Singer Bryan Ferry is 76 years old. Actress Mary Beth Hurt is 75 years old. Singer-actress Olivia Newton-John is 73 years old. Actor James Keane (Bulworth, TVs The Paper Chase) is 69 years old. Los Lobos singer-guitarist Cesar Rosas is 67 years old. Country singer Carlene Carter is 66 years old. Actress Linda Hamilton is 65. En Vogue singer Cindy Herron is 60 years old. Actress Melissa Sue Anderson (Little House on the Prairie) is 59 years old. Everything But the Girl singer Tracey Thorn is 59 years old. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 55 years old. Newsboys guitarist Jody Davis is 54. Actor Jim Caviezel (The Passion of Christ) is 53 years old. Actress Tricia OKelley (The New Adventures of Old Christine) is 53 years old. Actor Ben Shenkman (Royal Pains, Angels in America) is 53 years old. Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman is 49 years old. Music producer Dr. Luke is 48 years old. Jazz trumpeter Nicholas Payton is 48 years old. Singer and TV personality Christina Milian is 40 years old. Actor Zoe Perry (Young Sheldon) i 38. Singer-songwriter Ant Clemons is 30 years old.

September 27: Actress Kathleen Nolan is 88 years old. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. (The Yearling) is 87 years old. Bachman-Turner Overdrive singer-guitarist Randy Bachman is 78 years old. Singer-actor Meat Loaf is 74 years old. Actress Liz Torres (Gilmore Girls) is 74 years old. Actor A Martinez (LA Law, Santa Barbara) is 73 years old. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Pearl Harbor) is 71 years old. Opera singer-actor Anthony Laciura (Boardwalk Empire) is 70 years old. Singer-actor-director Shaun Cassidy is 63 years old Comedian Marc Maron (Maron) is 58 years old. Third Eye Blind singer-guitarist Stephan Jenkins is 57 years old. Actor Patrick Muldoon (Melrose Place) is 53 years old. Color Me Badd singer Mark Calderon is 51 years old. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 49 years old. Actor Indira Varma (For Life) is 48 years old. 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold is 43 years old. Underoath bassist Grant Brandell is 40 years old. Actress Anna Camp (The Mindy Project, True Blood) is 39 years old. Rapper Lil Wayne is 39 years old. Singer Avril Lavigne is 39 years old. 37. Bluegrass musician Sierra Hull is actor Sam Lerner (The Goldbergs) is 29 years old. Actor Ames McNamara (The Connors) is 14.

September 28: actress Brigitte Bardot is 87 years old. Actor Joel Higgins (Silver Spoons) is 78 years old. Actor Jeffrey Jones is 75 years old. Actor Vernee Watson (Bob Hearts Abishola, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) is 72 years old. Writer-director-actor John Sayles is 71 years old. Guitarist George Lynch (Dokken) is 67 years old. Actress and comedian Janeane Garofalo is 57 years old. Country singer Matt King is 55 years old. Actress Mira Sorvino is 54 years old. TV personality and singer Moon Zappa is 54 years old. Actress Naomi Watts is 53 years old. Country Little Big Town singer Karen Fairchild is 52 years old. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 46 years old. Rapper Young Jeezy is 44 years old. Actor Peter Cambor (NCIS: Los Angeles) is 43. TV personality Bam Margera (Jackass) is 42 years old. Actor Jerrika Hinton (Grays Anatomy) is 40 years old. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats guitarist Luke Mossman is 40 years old. Musician St. Vincent is 39 years old. Actress Phoebe Robinson (What Men Want) is 37 years old. Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman is 35 years old. Actress Hilary Duff is 34 years old. Actor Keir Gilchrist (Tara’s United States) is 29 years old.

September 29: Filmmaker Robert Benton (Kramer vs. Kramer) is 89 years old. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 86 years old. Actor Ian McShane is 79 years old. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 79 years old. TV theme composer Mike Post is 77 years old. Actor Patricia Hodge is 79 years old. 75. Iron Butterfly guitarist Mike Pinera is 73 years old. Grand Funk Railroad singer-guitarist Mark Farner is 73 years old. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 73 years old. Country singer Alvin Crow is 71 years old. Actor Drake Hogestyn (Days of Our Lives) is 68 years old. Suzzy Roche from The Roches is 65. Comedian Andrew Dice Clay is 64 years old. Actor Roger Bart (Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, Desperate Housewives) is 59 years old. The singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 58 years old. Actor Ben Miles (The Crown) is 55 years old. Actress Jill Whelan (Love Boat) is 55. Blind Melon bassist Brad Smith is 53 years old. Actress Erika Eleniak (Baywatch) is 52 years old. Jodeci singer Devante Swing is 52 years old. Actress Emily Lloyd is 51 years old. Actress Natasha Gregson Wagner is 52 years old. 51. Actor Rachel Cronin (Ed) is 50 years old. Emerson Drive guitarist Danick Dupelle is 48 years old. Actor Alexis Cruz (S hark, Touched by an Angel) is 47 years old. Actor Zachary Levi (Chuck) is 41 years old. Actor Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) is 41 years old. Actor Kelly McCreary (Grays Anatomy) is 40 years old. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 34 years old. Actor Doug Brochu (Sonny With a Chance) is 31 years old. American Idol singer and winner Phillip Phillips is 31. Singer Halsey is 27.

September 30: Actress Angie Dickinson is 90 years old. Singer Cissy Houston is 88 years old. Singer Johnny Mathis is 86 years old. Actor Len Cariou (TV Blue Bloods, film The Four Seasons) is 82 years old. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 78 years old. The Chiffons singer Sylvia Peterson is 75 years old. Actor John Finn (Cold Case) is 69 years old. Guitarist John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) is 69 years old. Country singer Deborah Allen is 68 years old. Actor Calvin Levels (Adventures in Babysitting) is 67 years old. Jazz singer Patrice Rushen is 67 years old. Actor Barry Williams (The Brady Bunch) is 67 years old. Actor Fran Drescher is 64 years old. Country singer Marty Stuart is 63 years old. Actor Crystal Bernard (Wings) is 60 years old. Actor Eric Stoltz is 60 years old. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 59 years old. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 58 years old. Phish singer Trey Anastasio is 57 years old. Bassist Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls is 57 years old. Actress Monica Bellucci (La Passion du Christ, The Matrix Reloaded) is 57 years old. Actress Lisa Thornhill (Veronica Mars) is 55 years old. Actress Andrea Roth (Rescue Me) is 54 years old. Actress Amy Landecker (The Handmaids Tale) is 52 years old. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell (Grimm) is 52 years old. Actor Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development) is 51 years old. Actor Jenna Elfman is 50 years old. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 47 years old. Actor Marion Cotillard (Public Enemies, La Vie en Rose) is 46 years old. Actor Christopher Jackson (Bull, Oz) is 46 years old. Actor Toni Trucks (SEAL Team) is 41 years old. Actor Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls, Party of Five) is 39 years old. Actor Kieran Culkin is 38 years old. Rapper T-Pain is 37 years old.

October 1: actor-singer Julie Andrews is 86 years old. Actor Stella Stevens is 83 years old. Sly and the Family Stone saxophonist Jerry Martini is 78 years old. Jazz bassist Dave Holland is 75 years old. Actor Yvette Freeman (ER) is 71 years old. Actor Randy Quaid is 71. Singer Howard Hewett is 66 years old. Jayhawks drummer Tim OReagan is 63 years old. Singer Youssou NDour is 62 years old. Actor Esai Morales (NYPD Blue) is 59. Actor Christopher Titus (Titus) is 57 years old. Model actress Cindy Margolis is 56 years old. Better Than Ezra singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin is 53 years old. Actor Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover) is 52 years old. Actress Sherri Saum (The Fosters) is 47 years old. Actress Katie Aselton (Legion, The League) is 43. Actress Sarah Drew (Grays Anatomy Everwood) is 41. Actor Carly Hughes (American Housewife) is 39 years old. Comedian Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) is 37 years old. Actor Jurnee Smollett (Underground, Wanda at Large) is 35 years old. Actor Brie Larson (Tara’s United States) is 32 years old. Singer Jade Bird is 24 years old. Actor Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things) is 15. Actor Jack Stanton (The Mick) is 13 years old.

October 2: Critic Rex Reed is 83 years old. Singer Don McLean is 76 years old. Country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 75 years old. Actor Avery Brooks (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) is 73 years old. Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics guitarist Mike Rutherford is 71. Musician Sting is 70 years old. Actor Robin Riker (General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful) is 69 years old. Actress Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos) is 67 years old. Restless Heart guitarist Greg Jennings is 67 years old. Human League singer Phil Oakey is 66 years old. Singer Freddie Jackson is 65. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 63 years old. Sublime and Long Beach Dub All-Stars drummer Bud Gaugh is 54 years old. Musician Gillian Welch is 54 years old. Actor Joey Slotnick (Boston Public, The Single Guy) is 53 years old. Country singer Kelly Willis is 53 years old. Singer Dion Allen d’Az Yet is 51 years old. Talk show host Kelly Ripa (Live With Kelly and Michael, All My Children) is 51 years old. Slipknot guitarist Jim Root is 50 years old. Singer Tiffany is 50 years old. Xscape singer LaTocha Scott is 49 years old. Singer Lene Nystrom (Aqua) is 48 years old. Actor Efren Ramirez (Napoleon Dynamite) is 48 years old. Gospel singer and former American Idol contestant Mandisa is 45 years old. Hinder bassist Mike Rodden is 39 years old. Actor Christopher Larkin (The 100) is 34 years old. Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard is 33. Actress Samantha Barks (Les Misérables is 31. Actress Elizabeth McLaughlin (Pretty Little Liars) is 28.

