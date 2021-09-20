Premieres for ‘Big Leap’ and Ordinary Joe ‘| Culture & Leisure





During an evening rich in premieres, two new series offer intriguing stories. With plenty of stories crammed into a show-in-a-show, The Big Leap (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) attempts to reinvent the musical of song and dance by giving viewers a glimpse into the making of a reality show (called The Big Leap) that invites talent in their early fifties who once dreamed of dancing on stage, but abandoned them for marriage, parenthood, or a corporate career. Leap follows stage and film auditions that bring together the fictional wrestlers up to a group of 20 who will be shaped by Monica (Mallory Jansen), a cruel, British-accented construction foreman, to dance in a representation of Tchaikovsky’s swan lake. Scott Foley (Scandal) stars as Nick, the vain producer of the reality show, who intimidates his staff into capturing all the dirty details of his emerging company. Teri Polo plays an aging influencer who decides to put her tights back on after finding out that her workaholic husband is truly a porn addict. As in all musicals since Hairspray, there is a big girl (Simone Recasner) with talent to match. Recasners Gabby is a single mom who tries to inspire her former gay dance partner to audition, but instead gets compared to a rebellious NFL star (SerDarius Blain). A depressed and laid-off factory worker (Jon Rudnitsky) cuts a nasty carpet with a business consultant and cancer survivor (Piper Perabo). He doesn’t know she was the one who shut down the factory, but Nick does. While the framing device suggests a documentary series, Leap keeps the emphasis on magic and elaborate fantasy. It’s cheesy enough for an audience old enough to have put their dreams in mothballs and smart enough to describe this demographic right in front of you. Meta-to-the-max, Big Leap seems to be having fun in the process. When we first meet Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) on Ordinary Joe (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14), he’s about to graduate from college. He’s torn between his family’s expectations and the lure of two women, Jenny (Elizabeth Lail), a serious blonde and good friend with perks, and Amy (Natalie Martinez), a dark and mysterious stranger he literally crosses paths with. while wearing her hat and dress. Struggling with a relentless voiceover from Joe’s point of view, Ordinary takes place 10 years after graduation in three overlapping stories, dramatizing different life issues: Joe becomes a police hero like his late father (killed September 11th) ; works in medicine and settles down with business lawyer Jenny; and becomes a musical superstar married to Amy. Clearly aimed at fans of This Is Us, this soap opera Sliding Doors may ask us to please Joe a little too much. It may seem like a self-centered exercise to have it all. It gets really unbearable when the songs of superstar Joes bleed into the other stories. And he also tweets old Billy Joel songs. He really should have learned the Lovin Spoonfuls. Have you ever had to make up your mind? THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS The Voice (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) is entering its 21st season. Tyra Banks hosts season 30 of Dance with the Stars (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). The newly crowned champion changes his name and resists the draft as Muhammad Ali (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local rosters) continues. The team search the wreckage of the Gibbs boat during the NCIS premiere (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14). Navy secrets must be protected as the franchise expands to NCIS: Hawaii (9:00 p.m., CBS, TV-14). A news magazine takes stock of the most influential people of 2021 on Time100 (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). Voices Magnified: Mental Health Crisis (9:00 p.m., A&E, TV-PG) combats stigma and examines society’s failure to solve a major problem.

