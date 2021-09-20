Raj Kundra freed on bail in pornography case







Raj kundra

Image Credit: IANS

The Mumbai court granted bail to businessman and producer Raj Kundra on September 20 after his arrest for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content on mobile apps. According to media reports, he was released on bail for an insured sum of Rs 50,000 (approximately Dh 2,300). On September 18, Kundra filed for bail in a Mumbai courthouse, claiming he had become a scapegoat and there was no evidence in the additional indictment. that he was actively involved in the creation of suspected questionable content and distribution on applications such as HotShots and BollyFame. Raj kundra

Kundra, 46, was arrested on July 19 after being found producing and distributing adult content on mobile apps. The businessman maintained he was innocent, while his wife actress Shilpa Shetty claimed she was unaware of her husband’s business dealings. His bail requests have been rejected and this is the first time he has been released on bail since he has been in police custody since July. In his recent bail application, he claimed the COVID-19 pandemic exposed him to health risks and that he was associated with the company that owned the apps dealing with alleged pornographic content for “only ten years.” month “. His wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra did not comment directly on the matter, but wrote on her social media account to urge the media to respect her and her family’s privacy while the law runs its course. She has also published in-depth articles on starting over in life and overcoming the mistakes of the past. But she told The Indian Express that she hasn’t been associated with her husband’s businesses for a long time. Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors until 2020 when I resigned for personal reasons. I’m not familiar with the Hotshots or BollyFame apps. I was too busy with my own work and therefore not knowing what Raj Kundra was doing, The Indian Express quoted Shetty Kundra as having told the police, which was included in the 1 indictment sheet. 500 pages filed by Mumbai Crime Branch. Shetty married Kundra in a lavish wedding in 2009 and they have two children. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with their children



