Hiker runs into Tom Cruise as actor lands in helicopter while filming MI: 7





The hike is exhilarating at times. Beautiful scenery makes the climbs worth it. But wouldn’t it be breathtaking if, on a hike, you saw one of the biggest stars on this planet? Andras Katica was on a regular hike in the Lake District, unaware that his day was about to become memorable for him. As Andras was en route to the mountainous landscape, his attention was caught by a loud roar from a helicopter. The helicopter circling close to the ground gradually descended and landed not far from Andras. As soon as the helicopter touched down, a group of men came out, and among them was none other than Hollywood star Tom Cruise. “I didn’t expect to run into Tom Cruise on my hike. I was totally flabbergasted when I realized who it was, ”Andras told The Sun. He added: “He looked like he was having a good time, but he was also clearly involved in some serious work for the shoot. He was very sympathetic and offered to have his picture taken. Like any sane person seeing a Hollywood superstar, Andras captured the mind-boggling moment on his camera. In the video, the Mission Impossible actor is seen equipped with a parachute bag strapped to him. Of course, that wasn’t shocking since the actor is known to perform all of his stunts himself. Tom is seen waving and smiling in the video before starting to prepare for a jump. Meanwhile, he offered Andras a photo with him and asked if he could stop filming. The latter parts of the video show Tom and his team jumping off the cliff. Apparently Tom and the crew were in the area filming clips from his upcoming film, Mission Impossible 7, and came to the Lake District to test out a new “prototype wing”. Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 and Top Gun 2 will hit theaters in 2022. One word on the street was that Tom will be working with Space X and NASA to shoot a few tracks of his upcoming “Edge of Tomorrow 2” project in space. How exciting is that? We don’t bet as much as hitting Tom Cruise out of nowhere, right? Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

