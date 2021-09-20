Entertainment
Princess Beatrice gives birth to a baby girl
Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl, Buckingham Palace announced.
Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi said they were delighted to announce the arrival of their newborn babies on Monday morning via Twitter.
So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday September 18, 2021 at 11:42 pm at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the midwifery team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care, she wrote.
An official statement released by Buckingham Palace echoed the same sentiment. Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday September 18, 2021 at 11:42 pm at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces. The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the hospital staff for their good care. Her Royal Highness and her child are doing well, and the couple can’t wait to introduce their daughter to her older brother Christopher Woolf, “we read.
Members of the Royal Family were quick to share their congratulations with Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Tweeter, Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the happy news of the birth of their daughter.
The child is the Queen’s twelfth great-grandchild and the second grandchild to the parents of Beatrice, the Duke and Duchess of York. As Prince harry and Meghan markles children, and Princess EugenieHis son, Beatrice and daughter Edos will not win a title, although Beatrice is tenth to the throne. Only the grandchildren of the monarch by the male line are automatically entitled to the styling of SAR. However, Beatrice and her daughter Edos could inherit the title of countess from her father who is an Italian count.
Speaking toDaily mail, Edoardo’s father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, explained, Edoardo is the only male descendant to pass the family on to the next generation. He is a count, his wife will automatically be a countess and any of their children will be count or nobile donna.
Buckingham Palace announced the pregnancy less than a year after Beatrice, 33, married Edoardo in a secret wedding in Windsor last July. The couple have been together since 2018 and Béatrice is the stepmother of Edos, his 5-year-old son. Christophe woolf, her child from her previous relationship with her ex-fiance Dara huang. Beatrice opened up about her role as a stepmom, recounting Hello magazine, she considers Wolfie to be her bonus son. Now, with the addition of her daughter, friends say the royal couldn’t be happier.
However, a cloud continues to hang over the York family as the beleaguered Duke of York faces a civil lawsuit from Virginie Roberts Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew sexual assault. Andrew was last seen in Scotland where he stayed with the Queen, but is expected to return to London to meet his new granddaughter shortly.
During this time, Sarah, Duchess of York recently told a magazine that she loves her new life as a grandmother. Being 61 makes me a young grandmother, and I love it, she explained in a piece for Good Housekeeping. I smile from the bottom of my heart every day because that’s what it feels like to be a grandmother.

