Bollywood star Taapsee Pannus Rashmi Rocket heads for digital release in October







Rashmi rocket

The directors of the highly anticipated Taapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi Rocket have finally announced that the film will be released on October 15 on ZEE5. Taking his Instagram account on Monday, Pannu shared the movie poster with the release date. The poster gives viewers a quick glimpse into the adrenaline-charged tale. Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off track. She’ll need you in this one. #RashmiRocket ready to take off on October 15, 2021 only on @ zee5, Pannu wrote. After the story of a gifted young girl from a small village, Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana. What appears to be a sports competition turns into a personal battle for respect and honor. Pannnu also spoke about how crucial this film is to her. This movie is special very differently. I’ve always been approached when the script or the director is ready to make the movie, but a line from that story fell in my lap in Chennai, and then from there to becoming a full-fledged movie was a feeling that I didn’t have felt with no other movie before. Everyone was so sure of the story from day one that it was never difficult to get the stakeholders to join hands and do their best for this film. Therefore, the outcome of this film will affect me much more than my other films. Also, I am extremely proud of it. Rashmi rocket

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, Rashmi Rocket is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Director Khurana added: As a viewer, I’ve always loved court dramas, mature romances, and sports movies. As a storyteller, I have always been drawn to characters on trips, both external and internal. This film gave me the unique and exciting opportunity to work on something that had all of these elements, with a fantastic set of actors. Besides Rashmi Rocket, Pannu will also be seen in Looop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu.

