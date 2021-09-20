Entertainment
John Cena shares Arshad Warsis’ viral body transformation post. The actor reacts
John Cena shared Arshad Warsi’s Instagram post. (Photo: Instagram)
Actor Arshad Warsi shared a post on Instagram with glimpses of his swollen physique for an upcoming project. The Munna Bhai actor has garnered quite a few glances on the social media platform with his incredible change from wrestler John Cena. The WWE star shared Arshads’ post on his Instagram profile which has now thrilled netizens.
Arshad shared a collage of two photos of his ripped body where he is seen flexing his muscles. A long way to go, but fit for my next project, he captioned the post.
Looked:
Since its sharing on September 17, the post has racked up over 1.6 lakh of likes and several reactions from its fans. While many were surprised to see such a transformation in the actor, others couldn’t believe their eyes and praised Arshad’s hard work.
As the post went viral, many netizens compared Arshads’ ripped physique to that of John Cena, which likely caught the eye of star wrestlers. He shared Arshads’ post on his Instagram profile which delighted fans of the two stars.
Check it out:
John Cenas’ part also left Arshad Warsi thrilled. He took to Twitter to share his joy. John Cena posted my photo on his Instagram page, I’m quite pissed off (sic), he wrote in the caption.
Here is the tweet:
John Cena posted my photo on his Instagram page, I’m pretty pissed off pic.twitter.com/5eoFWYVPLt
Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 19, 2021
Tweeple couldn’t believe their eyes and shared many glowing reactions to the post. While some were amazed at the hand, others concluded that the wrestler was probably trying to challenge Arshad to a wrestling match.
John Cena also paid tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla on September 4. The post garnered over 1.4 million likes.
|
