Actor Manik Marria gets role in Bollywood film, says he won’t quit his career as a dietitian





India

Update: Monday, September 20, 2021, 15:29 [IST]

The world tells us to follow a dream and become so good that no one can beat us. However, many of us are multi-talented, so much so that we are good at everything we do. Manik Marria’s story is similar. He always dreamed of being in the world of showbiz. He worked hard and achieved it by becoming a popular celebrity dietitian. Manik also dreamed of acting and recently made that dream come true too. Manik was offered a role in a Bollywood film. We asked Manik about his feelings and he said he was thrilled. However, Manik also said he would continue to be a dietitian and fitness consultant. “Getting people in shape is my main career and I’ll never leave it,” said the 26-year-old. The fact that Manik comes from a non-Bollywood background makes his accomplishments all the more stand out. His hard work and positive attitude have taken him this far. Manik completed his studies in nutrition. He has also studied and obtained other certifications in the field of fitness and nutrition. He started his journey as a freelance dietitian right after graduating. His vast knowledge in the field and his commitment to his own fitness goals have helped him attract many clients. As a result, today Manik has been successful as a fitness consultant and many big names in the industry credit him for their success. The long list of names includes celebrities like Sooraj Pancholi, Sahil Khan, Karan Tacker, Asim Riaz and several others. Now that he’s also landed a role in a movie, Manik couldn’t be prouder. Her name is one of the few names that come to mind when you think of famous fat loss experts and nutritionists. He also has experience in managing PCOD. Over the years he has received abundant appreciation for his work. Manik also has many fans on social media who are impressed with his fitness advice and the results his clients have achieved. He had nearly 500,000 fans on TikTok and now has 32,000 followers on Instagram. Its subscriber base is growing every day. Manik has also been associated with many fitness brands for their branding. He is in love with what he does and this is reflected in his work and his behavior. Manik’s multi-talented personality deserves applause and we want him to achieve everything he desires and deserves. We also wish him good luck with his next film. For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed

